Lisa Rinna, 60, and daughter Amelia Hamlin, 22, showcase their incredible physiques on family vacation

The RHOBH star is a mom of two daughters

Amelia Hamlin and her RHOBH mom, Lisa Rinna, treated their Instagram followers to some beachside glamour this Monday.

The mother-daughter duo, known for their close bond, posted stunning swimsuit shots, each dazzling in their own unique style.

Amelia, the 22-year-old model sensation, donned a chic bikini that showcased her sculpted midriff.

Her choice, a delicate string bikini top, accentuated her svelte figure, proving once again why she's one of the industry's sought-after names.

Lisa, who celebrated her 60th year with the same grace and poise she's renowned for, chose a dramatic black one-piece. The daringly low neckline showcased her incredible physique, reminding everyone that age is just a number.

© Instagram Lisa Rinna showcases her incredible physique

The serene backdrop showcased the picturesque shores of a California lake where the family, including Lisa's famous husband, Harry Hamlin of "LA Law" fame, and their other model-daughter, Delilah Hamlin, had been vacationing.

Earlier, Lisa showcased her enduring star power, looking effortlessly glamorous in a leopard print bikini complemented by the quintessential Hollywood accessories: a stylish hat and oversized sunglasses.

Amelia, not to be outdone, had also shared a candid glimpse of her lakeside adventures last week. She was spotted in another bikini, flaunting her toned torso on a boat that hinted at a day of fishing.

© Instagram Amelia enjoys fishing on her family vacy

The swimsuit, paired with a triangle top and trendy briefs featuring a thong back, was quite the head-turner. Opting for minimal makeup, with her eyebrows delicately sculpted, Amelia accessorized with pre-teen clips, allowing her hair to cascade freely.

Her playful caption, "I'm a fairy," resonated with her vast following of 1.5 million fans, attracting likes from fellow celebrities including Demi Moore's daughter, Scout, and Kim Zolciak's daughter, Brielle.

Amelia's bikini choice was certainly distinctive. The maroon-printed triangle top was complemented by an intriguing set of briefs: baggy at the front with a charming scalloped edge transitioning to a thong.

© Instagram Amelia is a renowned model

Adding a whimsical touch, she paired this with black Mary Jane slippers, brown sunglasses, and a youthful beaded necklace. A pink clip in her long brunette tresses amplified her ingenue look.

WOW: Lisa Rinna, 59, turns heads in see-through catsuit that needs to be seen

PHOTOS: Lisa Rinna poses topless in jaw-dropping photo

It's no surprise that Amelia has been in the spotlight from a young age. She's not only the daughter of Lisa but also actor Harry Hamlin, renowned for his role in LA Law.

Amelia, a rising luminary in the modeling sphere, has walked the prestigious runways of New York, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks. She's represented by industry heavyweights including The Lions Management, Ford Models, and Linden Staub Talent Agency.

© Instagram Amelia is the spitting image of her mom Lisa

On the personal front, 2021 saw Amelia's much-talked-about romance with Scott Disick, the famed Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Though their love story ended after 11 months, both seem to have moved on, with rumors of new romances brewing. Scott, previously known for his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian spanning nine years, is a doting dad to their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.