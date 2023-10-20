Bodies' DI Hillinghead actor Kyle Soller has a famous wife – and you'll definitely recognise her

Kyle Soller is currently starring in Netflix's gripping new drama, Bodies, which centres around one murder investigation spanning 150 years – and the four detectives from different time periods all working to solve the crime.

The actor portrays DI Hillinghead, a by-the-book detective inspector who comes across the mysterious case in 1890. Whilst Kyle is a familiar face to viewers thanks to his various on-screen roles, including in Poldark, Andor, and Anna Karenina, did you know that his wife is also an actress?

Who is Kyle Soller?

Kyle Soller is an American actor.

The Olivier Award winner was born in Connecticut and raised in Virginia, where he attended school before flying to London to spend a term at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2008. He's remained in the UK ever since.

© Netflix Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead in Bodies

Kyle, 40, has appeared in a wide variety of films, TV series and theatre productions, including Anna Karenina (2012) and Marrowbone (2017).

He is perhaps best recognised for playing Francis Poldark in the BBC's historical drama, Poldark, as well as for his portrayal of Syril Karn in Disney +'s sci-fi series, Andor. He also played Scotty in the 2015 miniseries, You, Me & the Apocalypse.

© Nick Briggs Kyle Soller as Scotty in You, Me & the Apocalypse

As for his theatre credits, Kyle has performed in productions of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie at London's Young Vic, Christopher Marlowe's Edward II at the National Theatre and Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance at the Young Vic, for which he won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in 2018.

Who is Kyle Soller's wife?

Kyle Soller is married to actress Phoebe Fox, whose parents are actors Stuart Fox (Sid and Nancy) and Prue Clarke (The Bill).

The London-born star's most notable role is playing Marial in the historical comedy-drama, The Great, in which she stars opposite Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning.

© Sky UK - Photographer: Gareth Ga Phoebe Fox as Kaye Newman in Curfew

She's also appeared in episodes of Black Mirror, New Tricks, and The Hollow Crown: Wars of the Roses.

Viewers may also recognise Phoebe, 36, for her portrayal of Kaye Newman in the Sky One TV series, Curfew, as well as for starring as Eve Parkins in the 2014 horror sequel, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death.

Like her husband, Phoebe has starred in various theatre productions, including Twelfth Night at the Royal National Theatre, and A View from the Bridge in the West End and on Broadway - for which she received an Olivier Award nomination.

© Christopher Raphael Elle Fanning as Catherine and Phoebe Fox as Marial in The Great

How did Kyle Soller meet his wife?

Kyle and Phoebe met whilst studying at RADA in London, and went on to tie the knot in 2010.

Phoebe opened up about her marriage during an interview with Glamour last year. Explaining how the pair have supported each other through their careers, she said: "We have a sort of… twin flame quality. Our careers have followed a very similar trajectory and we always seem to be doing the same step up at the same time.

© Shutterstock Kyle Soller and Phoebe Fox at The Olivier Awards in 2019

"Like when I did View From The Bridge, that part was a game changer for me. And then he did a play called The Inheritance only a couple of years later. And now he's in a big American series [Andor], and I'm in this big American series. We've always had this wonderful element of being able to support each other, without any kind of competitive energy.

"I mean, he's also my best friend. So he's very proud," she added.