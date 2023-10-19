Netflix has confirmed that heartwarming drama Sweet Magnolias, which features JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Jamie Lynn Spears among its cast, will return for a fourth season.

The rom-com series focuses on Maddie (JoAnna), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) – three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood and have gone through many ups and downs together over the course of their lives.

WATCH: Sweet Magnolias season three landed earlier this year

A press release from Netflix confirmed on Thursday that ten new episodes will be released as part of the fourth season. The news comes just a couple of months after season three landed on the streaming platform and proved to be a big hit with fans, after landing in the number one spot of trending shows.

While fans will no doubt be delighted to hear that new episodes have been given the green light by Netflix, they might be worried about when the show could be released due to the ongoing strike action from Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Last week, it was reported by Associated Press that, despite the Writers Guild of America ending their strike action in September, the actor's strike is showing no sign of ending. Talks between studios and SAG-AFTRA took place in early October, but they did not go as successfully as the Writer's negotiations some weeks before.

© Netflix Maddie's mom Paula decided to leave Serenity to move in with her former flame Jimmy

Netflix are yet to announce a release date for Sweet Magnolias, but while script writers could begin working on scripts for season four, production and filming could be delayed. We'll keep you posted!

Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolias is not the only Netflix show to face potential delays due to strike action. Virgin River, which released its fifth series earlier this summer, was due to begin filming season six but the team have put it on hold.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe, told fans back in August that she wasn't able to promote her work due to the strike. Explaining that she'd been spending her free time cooking at her Georgia home, she said: "I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen on Sweet Magnolias

However, the good news is that writers on Virgin River have resumed writing for the new season after the writers' strike ended. Taking to Virgin River's official Instagram account, the drama announced that the writers are officially back in the writers' room and are working on the new season.

Alongside snaps of the writers smiling for a selfie whilst gathered around a table, the caption read: "Thrilled to have our writing team back in action, diving into Season 6!"