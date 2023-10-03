Steph McGovern reveals daughter's secret talent in incredible candid photo

Steph McGovern might have never shared her daughter's face or name in public, but the popular Channel 4 presenter has still shared plenty of insights into her life, and she did so again during the week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one revealed that her three-year-old girl is turning into quite the talented photographer and had even captured a candid moment of Steph when they were together in the park. In the slightly blurry shot, Steph had an apple in her mouth, as she flashed a peace sign while next to a park slide.

WATCH: Steph McGovern shares rare insight into family holiday

The star looked incredible in a denim jacket, with a pendant necklace and black shirt underneath. Her blonde hair was beautifully styled in her signature style as she appeared to be unaware of the photo being taken.

In her caption, she explained: "Just found this pic on my phone that my daughter took in the park this arvo (which I had no idea she'd taken)." Commenting on the bizarre nature of the snap, she joked: "What is happening?"

© Instagram Steph was surprised by the photo

The insight into her daughter's life comes shortly after the pair headed to the beach together over the weekend and while the TV star, 41, didn't post any photos of her little girl's face, Steph did upload two images featuring her daughter's shadow.

In the photos, the mother-daughter duo could be seen standing on a patch of pristine sand with the rolling blue sea stretching out before them – and if the snaps are anything to go by, Steph's three-year-old tot has grown so much!

© Instagram The pair recently headed to the beach

Alongside the images, Steph gushed: "Making memories with my little girl on the beach near where we live."

"Gorgeous [red heart emoji] I took my little girl to Seaton Carew for the first time this weekend, can't beat a NE beach," noted one, while another wrote: "They grow up so quickly. Cherish all the moments with her."

© Instagram The presenter has a very private personal life

Other followers, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice Steph's daughter's long shadow in the sand. "She's growing… that's a long shadow," commented one, while another agreed: "Awwww she looks tall!"

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter welcomed her bundle of joy back in November 2019. She announced her happy baby news over on Twitter via an announcement which read: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter!

© Instagram Steph always obscures her daughter and partner's faces

"Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

MORE: Steph McGovern celebrates incredible achievement - and look at her sensational outfit

READ: Steph McGovern shares details of incredible family first in rare update

While Steph will very occasionally share glimpses of her daughter on social media, she never posts images of her face or discusses her name. During a chat with the Express last year, Steph opened up about her decision to hide her loved one's identity, saying: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."