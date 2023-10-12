Steph McGovern surprises in satin animal-print power suit

Steph McGovern, 41, was amongst a fleet of stars at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023 on Wednesday night.

The Channel 4 star, who hosts Steph's Packed Lunch, hit the red carpet in an incredible jacquard trouser suit in a burnt orange hue.

Complete with a silhouette-skimming jacket, wide-leg trousers and an all-over spotted animal print, the TV presenter certainly didn't go unnoticed in her fabulous, fitted ensemble.

© Getty Steph McGovern attends The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on October 11, 2023 in London, England.

Steph slipped into a pair of electric orange heels, adding a crisp black shirt beneath her earthy-toned blazer. She amped up the glamour of her look with a dramatic smokey eye, sweeping her icy blonde bob into 1920s-inspired waves.

The North Shields-born star joined forces with Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite to present the Sport Award at the illustrious event, which honours the good and great of the LGBTQ+ community.

© Getty Steph McGovern, Alex Scott and John Whaite pose in the Winners Room at The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023

The Sport Award was presented to Football Focus star and former Lioness Alex Scott, who was hailed as courageous and supportive of the community for her act of solidarity in wearing a prohibited OneLove armband at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Steph is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, but has never felt the need to publicly announce her sexuality.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The glamorous star loves to rock a power suit

In July 2019, the Yorkshire-based presenter announced she was expecting her daughter via X (formerly Twitter), which marked the first time she had revealed to the world that she was a gay woman.

The doting mother-of-one formerly told Huff Post: "My coming out was being pregnant because obviously everyone then asked questions. "Also, I grew up in the era where, although there weren’t that many gay women on telly, I felt like there were loads around me in my social setting, so I didn’t feel like I needed to do a big thing of 'hello I am gay'."

© Instagram Steph recently enjoyed a family holiday with her partner and daughter

Steph may prefer to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but it's clear to see the star is smitten with her long-term partner and their daughter, who was born in November 2019.