Virgin River shares major season six news – and fans are thrilled

Virgin River fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming sixth season amid the recent production delay – and now the show has announced some very exciting news!

Taking to Virgin River's official Instagram account, the drama announced that the writers are officially back in the writers' room and are working on the new season.

Alongside snaps of the writers smiling for a selfie whilst gathered around a table, the caption read: "Thrilled to have our writing team back in action, diving into Season 6!"

Fans were delighted with the news and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Yay!!! Such good news! Such a great start. Hopefully you'll get the actors back soon and can start shooting season 6!! We'd love to see lots of Mel and Jack happy. As well as have Mel pregnant and not lose the baby!!" while another added: "Yeeessssssss!!!!!!!"

Other viewers called for the writers to focus on more uplifting stories following the dramatic fifth season and urged them to feature more of Jack and Mel. One person wrote: "More Mel and Jack. Please listen to the viewers. Not enough Mel and Jack in season 5," while another added: "Please more Mel and Jack. We miss them."

© Netflix Viewers called for more of Mel and Jack in season six

The new update comes just weeks after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike officially ended. On September 24, the WGA, which represents Hollywood's writers, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an association of Hollywood's major studios and production companies, announced that an agreement had been reached.

Whilst it's good news that the writers are back at work, the actors won't be able to return to set until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. The union is currently in negotiations with the AMPTP.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe, told fans back in August that she wasn't able to promote her work due to the strike.

WATCH: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge apologises to fans for not promoting her work

Explaining that she'd been spending her free time cooking at her Georgia home, she said: "I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel in the series

The actress continued: "I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird."

READ: 7 questions we need answering in Virgin River season five part two

READ: Virgin River season five part one ending explained – and what it means for part two

When will Virgin River season six be released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Virgin River season six and it could be a while before they do.

Whilst the writers are back in the writing room, the actors are still on strike. The cast of the show would usually be filming in Vancouver around this time, but until a deal is reached between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, they won't be able to return to set.

© Netflix Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season six

Seasons of Virgin River typically air around a year apart, so fans could be waiting until late 2024 or even early 2025 if the strike continues.