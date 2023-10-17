Strictly's Bobby Brazier recovering from 'emotional week' after Dianne Buswell tears up

Bobby Brazier has revealed he has taken up a new coping mechanism to help deal with the pressures that come with performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders actor, 20, and his dance partner Dianne Buswell scored 30 out of 40 for their tango to Fashion by David Bowie, but during the post-performance interview, the professional dancer struggled to hold back her tears.

© BBC Bobby Brazier hugging Dianne Buswell on Strictly last weekend

Dianne, 34, confessed that the soap star had been her "rock", while Bobby said it had been an "emotional" week.

Determined to thrive in the competition, Bobby revealed he has now taken up meditation to help de-stress him. "There's always an opportunity to chant," he told The Mirror. "Even on the train and going to work in the car. No one is ever too busy to meditate ever. It is an opportunity to purify consciousness."

Over the weekend, when asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

© Guy Levy Dianne and Bobby dancing the Tango

Turning to Dianne, Claudia then asked the dancer how she adapted the dance moves to fit the song. "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically," she said to Bobby. "That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music… But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you."

After getting through to next week's show, Bobby thanked Dianne and called her his "big sister". He penned: "My dear coach to learn from, friend to feel it all beside and big sister to drive loopy. Thank you for your votes [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Bobby Brazier brings the house down with daring samba

To which, Dianne responded: "Me bestie, so proud of you love from COACH." On her own page, she added: "Thank you all so much for the support the kindness the votes the love, we really appreciate you all xxx @bobbybrazier."

There's no denying how the pair are enjoying their time on this year's Strictly, with Bobby calling Saturday his favourite day of the week. He has also shown his admiration for Dianne, speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards earlier this month, he gushed: "I could speak about Dianne all day… She's just a diamond – you know what, I'm falling in love with her. She's just great. I feel very lucky."

Bobby isn’t the first of Dianne's dance partners to fall for her charms. Her partner, Joe Sugg, also became enamoured with her during his star turn on the show in 2018. Their relationship is still going strong, with the pair snapping up a palatial pad in Brighton with its own swimming pool and a swanky gym – perfect for Dianne to train in.