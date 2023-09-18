GMA's Rob Marciano teases exciting new venture and fans can't wait

When one door closes, another one opens. Rob Marciano has a new project in the works and fans are desperate to find out more.

The popular GMA meteorologist scaled back his role on the morning show and is no longer delivering the forecasts on the weekends, but he has something else exciting in his sights.

Rob teased the news on Instagram after he announced his departure from GMA Weekends.

At the end of his lengthy post, he added: "I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"

© Getty Images Rob has a new project in the works

Fans inundated him with messages and commented: "Can’t wait to see what’s in store," and, "Please tell us more."

Others expressed their delight that Rob has another project in the works and he was also bombarded with support over his career move.

© Instagram Rob with estranged wife Eryn and his children at their daughter's elementary school graduation

When he announced he was leaving his weekend role to focus on family time with his two children, Mason, five, and daughter Madelynn, 11, Rob was heavily praised.

His post read: "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you. I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!"

© Instagram Rob's kids are his focus

He added: "I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos."

Rob shares his kids with his ex-wife, Eryn, who filed for divorce from him in 2021. At the time. he released a statement to People that read: "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

© Getty Images Rob and Eryn in 2017

While the break-up wasn't what he wanted, the couple have put their children's happiness at the top of their priorities and appear to be successfully co-parenting them.

Since their divorce, they've gathered as a family for birthdays and milestones, and even vacationed together. One look at his Instagram feed and it's apparent that any free time he has is spent with his kids.

Fans are excited to find out what he's up to next

Prior to their split, Rob opened up about vacationing with his family in an interview with Kidtripster, and revealed his hopes for the ultimate getaway."I’d definitely say an African safari," he said in the 2019 chat.

"We love animals and the outdoors. We want the kids to be a little older before we tackle this one."

And as for the one thing he never travels without? "Patience… but I always seem to forget that one! But seriously, I always have hand sanitizer in my bag for after a diaper change or runny nose swipe."

