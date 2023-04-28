Monty Don's unique home with rarely-seen wife Sarah is an emporium of beauty

BBC Gardeners' World star Monty Don, 67, has lived in the same property in Herefordshire for over 30 years, along with his wife Sarah and his three children Adam, Freya and Tom used to call it home before they flew the nest.

As expected, Monty's home, Longmeadow, has the most spectacular garden that he regularly shows off on Instagram to his 1.1million followers, but there are other aspects of his gorgeous home that you may be interested in…

Monty Don's home

Speaking to The English Home, Monty revealed that he and his wife first settled on the property due to its location – not too close to London and close to Sarah's parents.

It is a Tudor property with four bedrooms, a sitting room and 10 different work rooms and studios. Monty has worked hard to lovingly restore the property, and he told the publication: "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation. It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."

Monty describes the kitchen as the "beating heart of the house" and reveals that his beloved pet dogs sleep in there as they aren't allowed in the bedrooms.

Monty Don's summerhouse

Monty Don has a summerhouse

While images of Monty's wonderful garden fill his Instagram feed, the star has also given a glimpse inside his lovely summerhouse. The wood-clad building has been kitted out with wooden shelving around the edge, a table and chairs set and a small heater to beat the evening chill.

Monty Don's greenhouse

The star has a huge greenhouse

The greenhouse is where the magic happens, an essential place for Monty to start growing his beloved plants, flowers and vegetables. The star often shares looks inside at various times of year for his fans to gaze at what he's growing next.

Monty likes to share updates in all seasons

Monty Don's garden

The gardening pro doesn't disappoint with his outdoor space as it's a haven of discovery. There's a dedicated veg patch with various planters filled with an assortment of homegrown goodies.

Monty grows his own vegtables

He has previously opened up about how he enjoys letting the grass grow to help with the wildlife of his garden, telling Radio Times: "Cutting grass burns lots of fossil fuel, makes a filthy noise and is about the most injurious thing you can do to wildlife.

"Whereas letting grass grow, which is, after all, a pretty passive thing to do, is probably the single most effective thing you can do in any garden of any size to encourage particularly insect life, but also small mammals, invertebrates, reptiles."

