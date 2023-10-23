NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson shares adorable photo of new addition to the family

NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson has shared an adorable photo of her new puppy, Scottie, who was welcomed into the family last month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a picture from her stroll on the beach with her four-legged friend. Alongside a snap of the puppy standing in front of a stunning ocean backdrop, Tori wrote in the caption: "My sunset girl."

© Tori Anderson/Instagram Tori Anderson's adorable puppy, Scottie

The Canadian star first introduced her 74K followers to Scottie back in September. Sharing a carousel of sweet snaps of her pup laying fast asleep in different positions, the actress penned: "There is a new sleeping beauty in our lives.

"Meet Scottie, our failed attempt at fostering a dog."

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over Tori's new addition. One person wrote: "SO ADORABLE," while another added: "Omg sooooo cuuuttee."

Tori, who is best known for playing Kate Whistler on the CBS drama, shares her gorgeous puppy with her husband, Mitch Myers.

The couple began dating in 2010, and went on to tie the knot eight years later in a beautiful ceremony in the Caribbean.

WATCH: Tori Anderson and her husband Mitch co-starred in You May Kiss the Bridesmaid

Mitch shared an incredible snap from their big day back in December 2018 in an Instagram post to mark his wife's birthday. The photo showed Mitch planting a tender kiss on Tori's forehead as the pair embraced in front of an idyllic sunset backdrop. "It's been a heck of a year, baby!" he penned in the caption. "From getting married in the Caribbean to a cross-continent move, I couldn't have asked for a better person to shake it up with!

"I've been so fortunate to stand by your side for the past eight years and see you grow into the incredible, inspiring, and brilliant woman that you are today. I love you so much and I can't wait to see where our lives take us next."

Tori Anderson and her husband Mitch Myers

The couple's adoration for each other is clear to see from their Instagram posts. Back in 2021, Tori posted a snap of her husband relaxing in a hammock to mark his birthday. "Happy birthday my love," she wrote. "You keep me grinning, at ease and wildly in love every single day. I’m eternally grateful that I get to experience life with you by my side. The world is brighter place with you in it and…inevitably filled with more house music.

"Love you old timer," she added.

MORE: NCIS bosses share rare details of Pauley Perrette's departure, Mark Harmon tension, and how much she was missed

READ: All we know about the last season of NCIS

Tori's latest post comes amid the exciting news that the writers' rooms on NCIS have reportedly reopened after the end of the WGA strike.

© Shawn Goldberg/REX/Shutterstock Tori and Mitch have been married since 2018

According to Deadline, the writing team headed back to work earlier this month, alongside writers from other shows, including 9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy and Yellowjackets.

While this progress means fans are one step closer to seeing the franchise back on their screens, the cast won't be able to film new episodes until the SAG-AFTRA strike is settled.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were due to return with their respective 21st and third seasons in September. However, due to the ongoing strike, it's likely that the new episodes will arrive sometime in 2024.