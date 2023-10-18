All we know about the last season of NCIS

As the longest-running naval procedural on television, NCIS boasts a legacy that spans nearly two decades. Yet, of its rich ensemble cast, only three original members remain: Sean Murray, who brings to life Agent Timothy McGee; David McCallum, immortalizing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard; and Brian Dietzen, portraying the ever-lovable Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

NCIS announces special event for 20th anniversary NCIS announces special event for 20th anniversary

Brian Dietzen weighs in on NCIS's endgame

In a candid conversation with Looper last year, Brian shared his perspectives on the show's potential curtain call. Though he humorously envisioned the drama extending to its 40th season, culminating in Jimmy's retirement, Brian acknowledged the unpredictability of such outcomes.

Asked about his envisioned grand finale for both the show and Jimmy, Brian remarked, "We're halfway there; Season 40 is when we'll stop. It's probably going to happen with Jimmy's retirement ... No, I have no idea."

© CBS Photo Archive Mark Harmon and David McCallum on NCIS

Brian's light-hearted response sheds light on the overarching sentiment within the NCIS team. "The cool part is, if you asked our writing staff or the other actors on this show, you wouldn't get any similar answers," he observed. This disparity in envisioned endings isn't due to a lack of cohesion but rather an emphasis on the journey.

Brian noted: "I don't think any of us are focusing on the ending of the show, considering what the ratings still are and how much fun we're still having."

© CBS Photo Archive Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS

Stressing the importance of storytelling, he added: "Let's keep concentrating on those great arcs."

For Brian and the team, it's about the narrative journey, not the final destination. He optimistically stated: "If the time comes... one of those arcs is going to lead us to the Promised Land and to the 'NCIS' ending." Yet, given the consistent ratings, Brian sees no rush to pen down a conclusion.

© CBS Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette as Gibbs and Abby on NCIS

Reflecting on Mark Harmon's departure

The recent seasons witnessed significant shifts in the cast, with Mark Harmon's departure being particularly poignant.

Brian reminisced about working alongside Mark, stating: "On a personal note, I'm really thankful I got to work with Mark and call him a friend for that many years."

© CBS Photo Archive Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama filming NCIS

Expressing gratitude for the relationships formed over the years, he shared, "I feel similarly about everybody I've worked with there. It's been a wonderful, wonderful place for 20 years."

As the show evolves, so does its ensemble. Brian described this continuous transformation as an opportunity to form new bonds, saying, "As people come into our set and people go, it feels like you're making new family members and you're making new friends all the time." Yet, the absence of Mark, a foundational figure in NCIS, is undoubtedly profound. Brian termed it a "massive change."