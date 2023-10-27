The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's version of 1989 is finally here and fans are going wild

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift releasing her version of 1989 complete with five brand new vault tracks.

Not only that, but Jay Z reveals what his daughter Blue Ivy really thinks of her super famous parents and The Beatles will be releasing their final ever song next week.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift has finally dropped her version of 1989 featuring the highly-anticipated five new tracks from The Vault. The singer shared the new record overnight and told her fans that a part of her was being reclaimed by releasing Taylor's version of the album she loves so dearly. The new vault songs include Is it Over Now? – let's take a listen. Other tracks include Say Don't Go, Suburban Legends and more. Taylor originally released the record in 2014 and is the biggest-selling album of her career.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: The Voice stars Niall Horan and John Legend team up for collaboration

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift teases new Vault track ahead of 1989 re-release

© SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taylor Swift on her Eras tour

Jay Z has given a very rare interview in which he revealed what his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, really thinks of her incredibly famous parents. The rap legend was chatting to Gayle King on her CBS morning show when he was asked whether Blue thinks her dad is cool. Jay admitted that his daughter was apprehensive at first and used to get embarrassed, but as she's grown she's more accepting of her superstar parents.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Jay Z

Britney Spears has said she is putting her music career on hold. The superstar wrote in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, that music is not her priority and instead, she wants to focus on her spiritual journey and slow down while paying attention to the little things in life. The Baby One More Time hitmaker also admitted that despite releasing music in recent times, the urge to perform in front of a live crowd has lessened in the last five years. Meanwhile, Britney's book continues to be big hit and has become the best-selling celebrity memoir in history.

© Kevin Mazur Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage at the brand new venue, The Sphere in Las Vegas to join U2 in a duet. The rock group and the pop icon performed a number of hits for fans in the crowd including Shallow from the film, A Star is Born, which starred Gaga, and U2's own hit I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For. U2 announced their Sphere residency back in February before kicking the huge shows off in September. They have since extended their residency to February 2024.

And The Beatles will be releasing their final ever song next week. The new track, called Now and Then, has been created with the help of Artificial Intelligence and will feature all four original members. Now and Then originated from a demo which was recorded in the 1970s and the two remaining members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have used previous vocals from the late John Lennon and George Harrison in order to complete the song. Paul described making th track as an emotional and surreal experience. Now and Then will drop on 2nd November.