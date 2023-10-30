The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift pays tribute to close friend in heartwarming post

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift dropping another new release shortly after releasing 1989 Taylor's Version.

Not only that, but Ed Sheeran jumps on stage with The Killers and more tributes pour in for Matthew Perry.

Taylor Swift has dropped a surprise re-release of her hit track, Sweeter than Fiction. After dropping 1989 Taylor's Version on Friday, the superstar took to Instagram to pay tribute to her close friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff and said that an exclusive tangerine vinyl edition of the song is out now. The Anti-Hero hitmaker said it was the first song they worked on together and that watching Jack make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime, affectionately referring to him as her precocious young son. Sweeter than Fiction was released originally in 2013 as part of the soundtrack to the film One Chance.

Ed Sheeran left fans in Vegas speechless over the weekend when he was invited on stage by The Killers for a duet. The Bad habits hitmaker was welcomed by the band's frontman Brandon Flowers who said that Ed was joining them to sing what he dubbed the country's national anthem, Mr Brightside. The musicians belted out the tune to the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada before they then performed Ed's track, Castle on the Hill. Meanwhile, Ed is gearing up to return to the UK soon to perform two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall in November.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Matthew Perry who has died aged 54, it was announced on Saturday. Most recently, his Friends co-star Hank Azaria paid tribute on Instagram in a video in which he described Matthew as more like a brother, and the 'funniest guy ever'. Hank also said that the Chandler Bing actor helped him in his own journey to sobriety. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson, who famously made a cameo in a Friends episode in which the gang take a trip to London, paid tribute to Matthew on Instagram calling him a brilliant actor, saying she was thrilled to have met such a natural talent. Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. His family said in a statement they were heartbroken by the tragic loss of their beloved son and brother.

After settling her previous lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion is set to release her first single which is being funded by her own independent music and entertainment company, Hot Girl Productions. Megan told her fans on Instagram that she will be dropping the song Cobra on Nomember 3rd. In a live video, the Grammy-winning rapper said she was so excited to release material independently for the first time and although she might sign onto a new label eventually, she is keen to do things her own way for now.

And are the Spice Girls set to appear in their own Netflix documentary? The world famous girl band are reportedly in talks to front a special for the streaming giant to mark the group's 30th anniversary. It's though that Geri Horner, Melanie C, Melanie B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – the latter of whom recently appeared in her husband David's Netflix docuseries – are all set to appear and look back at their incredible time together in the late 1990s which saw them take over the world as the biggest girl band in history. We can't wait to hear more.