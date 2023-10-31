NCIS star Brian Dietzen reacts as Katrina Law undergoes major transformation amid filming delay

NCIS star Katrina Law has undergone a major hair transformation – and she looks incredible!

Taking to Instagram, the Jessica Knight actress debuted her hot pink locks, which she paired with a bright lip and a 'SAG-AFTRA' shirt.

Showing her support for the ongoing actors' strike, she penned in the caption: "Mid-strike hair don't care! Let's go @sagaftra !!!"

Katrina's followers were quick to heap praise on the star's new hairdo, including co-star Brian Dietzen – aka Dr Jimmy Palmer –, who dropped the eyes emoji alongside the comment: "Hell yeah!"

Fans also showed their approval, with one person writing: "Love it @katrinalaw! Looks beautiful," while another added: "Wow!"

© CBS Katrina Law plays NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight

Alex Tarrant, who plays Kai Holman in the spin-off show, NCIS: Hawai'i, also commented. "End of strike hair?" he asked, dropping several fingers crossed emojis.

Katrina's vibrant new look comes as filming for season 21 of NCIS remains on hold.

While the writing team for the CBS show went back to work in October, according to Deadline, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that the cast can't yet return to set to film the new episodes.

© CBS Photo Archive Katrina stars alongside Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are still going, with talks held over the weekend said to be productive.

"Over the course of the weekend, we have discussed all open proposals, including AI, with the AMPTP," SAG-AFTRA tweeted on Sunday. "Both parties will be working independently Monday and re-engage on scheduling at the end of the day. Join us and flood picket lines in the morning. Make your voices heard."

When will NCIS season 21 be released?

CBS has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming 21st season.

With the WGA strike now over and writers back at work, scripted dramas such as NCIS, as well as One Chicago and The Rookie, could return to our screens as early as mid-March, reports Deadline. This will depend on how quickly the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved, however.

© CBS Photo Archive NCIS will return next year

For a mid-season premiere, filming would need to commence around Thanksgiving.

The cast of NCIS have been very supportive of the strike over the last few months, particularly Katrina, who has shared several posts from the picket lines in Los Angeles.

Sharing snaps of her fellow NCIS cast members holding up signs outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, she wrote on Instagram: "So proud of the #NCIS actors and writers coming out in support of each other."

© Katrina Law/Instagram Brian and Katrina on the picket lines

Her co-star Brian also shared his support for the cause in a lengthy post dedicated to the actors' union and NCIS. "I love the people I work with," he penned, alongside a snap of the NCIS cast on the picket lines. "I'm proud to stand by them as we wait for a fair deal. I'm sure that there'll be a way for everyone (actors, writers and studio folks alike) to be included on future revenue streams and benefit from the successes we're all working hard for."