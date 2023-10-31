Angel and Dick Strawbridge spark fan frenzy after revealing first glimpse at new project

Angel and Dick Strawbridge are embarking on an exciting new chapter in their lives, after confirming the launch of their upcoming podcast, Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple have officially teased what's to come, after sharing a first look video from a recording session. See how they got on below!

"It's getting closer...at 1am tomorrow morning our 1st podcast - Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU will be live on @globalplayer," stated the caption.

"Please join us for a date in the attic as we talk about what's happening in our Strawbridge world as well as taking a trip down memory lane. You have to subscribe but it's a 2 minute job. We know how easy it is because we showed our mums how to do it!"

The podcast will launch on 1 November

Sparking a fan frenzy, Angel and Dick were quickly inundated with replies. "Just started following the podcast on Apple! Can't wait for the first episode. I discovered your family this summer on Netflix! I adored it!" wrote one.

"I'm so excited for this!!!!!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Yeah!! I love you guys so much!! Can't wait to listen to it!! I look up to you both and can't wait to learn."

It was just last week that Angel and Dick announced their project in their newsletter. Teasing the podcast, they wrote: "Picture this. Dick & I sneak up to the apex of our house, we pour a cup of tea or a gin depending on the time of day and have a cosy chat.

"We talk about the week, the children, and the things that have made us smile. We take a trip down memory lane and re-live moments from our past. It's intimate, warm and a very special hour for us...we have even joked that it feels like a date!

"We are over the moon to be launching our new podcast with Global. The incredible team and our wonderful producer Joe are a joy to work with and we've having lots of fun."

Dick and Angel's podcast will mark their first media project since Escape to the Chateau, which aired from 2016 to 2022. In a new interview with Christine Lampard on Lorraine, the TV stars addressed the show's ending, as well as their reported fallout with broadcaster Channel 4.

Angel and Dick starred on Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022

Asked how they were feeling amid headlines reference an alleged rift behind-the-scenes, and the programme subsequently coming to an end, the pair set the record straight. Clarifying that it was always the plan to finish the series, Dick said: "It's interesting because we were on Lorraine at Christmas last year talking about the show coming to an end.

"We made a decision that last year was going to be the finale and we told everybody. So, when the stories came out and everybody started talking about the show ending, it wasn't news, it was something that had happened a long time ago in the past."

Discussing the news coverage further, Dick added: "We made the decision just not to get involved in any of the conversations."

The couple recently addressed their fallout with Channel 4 in a new interview on Lorraine

Angel interjected: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."

While Escape to the Chateau has come to an end, fans can tune into Dick & Angel's CHAT…EAU podcast from 1 November.