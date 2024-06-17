Dick and Angel Strawbridge's two children melt hearts in new family photo

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge melted hearts at the weekend with an adorable family photo featuring their two children.

In honour of Father's Day, the pair uploaded a wholesome image of Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, ten, planting a tender kiss on their father's cheek. The trio could be seen standing in front of their stunning home, Château de la Motte Husson, located in the Mayenne département of France.

© Instagram The Strawbridge family celebrated Father's Day on Sunday

For the sweet family moment, Dorothy rocked a navy jacket, while her brother Arthur looked smart in a peach-hued linen shirt. Dick, 64, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a sky blue shirt and a navy blazer.

Captioning the update, Dick and Angel wrote: "It was a relaxing morning today… Instructions to kiss 'daddy' from James and Charlotte… A leisurely stroll around vide grenier (car boot) and now we’re getting ready to watch the last in the series of Dick and Angel's Secret France!"

© Instagram Dick and Angel share two children together

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "He's an amazing Dad. Dorothy and Arthur are fortunate indeed", penned one, while a second remarked: "Wow Arthur looks as tall as you Dick", and a third added: "Aww, incredibly sweet photos! Happy Father's Day!"

Loved-up couple Dick and Angel welcomed Arthur in 2013, and daughter Dorothy in 2014. After welcoming their two children, they went on to tie the knot at their sprawling French property.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge - their love story

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Angel explained that being parents "is everything" to herself and her husband. "I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind," she said.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair tied the knot in 2015

"Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity."

Their majestic family home

The family-of-four live in a 19th-century chateau which they've lovingly restored after the property stood empty for 40 years. The lavish property boasts 45 rooms, quirky interiors, a moat, 12 acres of ground and a guesthouse for Angel's parents.

© Instagram The couple purchased their majestic property in 2015

The property, which they snapped up for £280,000 back in 2015, now acts as their family home and a wedding venue.

Enchanted by their home, the duo currently have no plans to move. Chatting to HELLO! In 2021, Dick said: "I've got no intention of going anywhere… I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."