Dick and Angel Strawbridge inundated with support after clarifying real reason behind show ending

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been inundated with support by their loyal fanbase after they gave a recent interview in which they spoke out about the real reason Escape to the Chateau, came to an end amid recent controversial headlines.

After being asked during an interview on Lorraine about reports that Channel 4 had cut ties with the couple, Dick explained that the lifestyle programme was always due to wrap as their two children, Arthur and Dorothy are growing up.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge address Escape to the Chateau ending and Channel 4 fallout

Now, fans have taken to social media to praise Dick and Angel for their reasoning. Posting on an Instagram post sharing the clip from Lorraine, one fan wrote: "Excellent decision to now give their children more privacy as they go through their teen years."

Another agreed, commenting: "Such sensible parents to decide enough is enough of strangers looking into their personal lives. Think a few other Insta huns should take note, several use their children to line their own pockets."

A third fan had a similar view: "Sad but totally understandable. Enjoy your fabulous family. I hope one day I will stand at your gates and see your beautiful home and many others you have showcased. Thank you for sharing. Be happy, healthy, and laugh xxx." Meanwhile, a fourth put: "Loved the show and VERY proud of you for that wise parenting decision!"

During the televised interview, the husband and wife, who fronted the programme between 2015 and 2022, also added that while the news reports were circulating that Channel 4 had severed their contract with Dick and Angel due to an investigation into bullying, they had decided to keep quiet.

The 64-year-old said candidly: "We made a decision that last year was going to be the finale and we told everybody. So, when the stories came out and everybody started talking about the show ending, it wasn't news, it was something that had happened a long time ago in the past. And we made the decision just not to get involved in any of the conversations."

Angel interjected: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."

In May 2022, Deadline reported that Channel 4 had cut ties following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

In an official statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future." Two Rivers released their own statement that read: "We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment."