Kevin Clifton unveils unrecognisable transformation as he makes dramatic return to Strictly

Kevin Clifton certainly knows how to make a comeback. The dancer unveiled a brand new look upon his return to Strictly on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old, who left the BBC programme in 2020, delighted fans as he appeared on It Takes Two's Halloween show dressed as Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family.

© BBC Kevin Clifton returned to Strictly's It Takes Two on Tuesday

The dad-of-one donned a black velvet dress with a white shirt collar, paired with white knee-high socks and black pumps. He also sported Wednesday's signature hairstyle with a black braided pigtail wig. Kevin finished off the look with black eyeshadow, drawn-on freckles and a light pink lipstick.

Kevin appeared on the show to present Choreography Corner, a segment usually hosted by his sister Joanne Clifton, that sees the star review the previous week's choreography.

© BBC Kevin dressed as Wednesday Addams

After the programme aired, the Grimsby-native marked his Strictly return with a post on Instagram. "Good to be back. Thanks for having me @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo," he wrote alongside a series of screenshots from the episode.

Fans were delighted to see Kevin back on their screens and took to the comments section to praise his return. One person wrote: "Was great to see you back, only you could pull off a look like that," while another added: "Looking good Kev! Welcome back to Strictly!"

A third follower added: "So so good to see you Kev, you smashed it! (Especially the dress)."

Kevin left Strictly fans devastated when he announced his departure from the show back in March 2020.

© getty Kevin left Strictly in 2020

"Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley," he said in a statement at the time.

"After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

SEE: Stacey Dooley's forever home for baby Minnie is a work of art - first look photos

FIND OUT: Strictly Come Dancing: 7 relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Kevin's exit came just over a year after he won the 2018 series with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

© David M. Benett Kevin and Stacey went public with their relationship in 2019

The couple confirmed their romance in July 2019 and moved in together the following year in April 2020. Then in August 2022, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child together and just a few months later, their baby daughter, Minnie, arrived in January.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's pregnancy journey

Speaking about his experience as a first-time dad during an appearance on BBC One's Morning Live, he said: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed.

© Instagram Stacey with her daughter Minnie

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."