Stacey Dooley's forever home for baby Minnie is a work of art - first look photos

Stacey Dooley, 36, has had a very busy year indeed – welcoming her first daughter with partner Kevin Clifton in January and then recently moving home!

The Strictly Come Dancing winner has given a few glimpses into her new family abode via her Instagram feed – take a look around…

WATCH: Look inside Stacey Dooley's former home

Alongside one snapshot, she wrote: "Pinch meeeee," whilst in another, she penned: "Walking around in disbelief." And we can see why she's on cloud nine because the place is stunning.

© Stacey Dooley/Instagram Stacey Dooley celebrating Kevin Clifton's birthday at home with baby Minnie

To celebrate Kevin's 41st birthday, Stacey shared a photo of their new home with giant birthday balloons. The open-plan kitchen-diner space features a rustic wooden table with industrial-style lights hanging above. The herringbone flooring gives the room a traditional hint, while the black details provide a modern element. And just check out those high ceilings!

© Instagram Stacey shared a glimpse of her stunning dining room

Their beautiful dining room is a bright and airy space that has been made with Stacey's much-loved antique table.

When Stacey shared her new marble table, she wrote: "SHE'S ARRRRRRIVEDDDDDDDDD. All the way from Brussels. 50 years old."

© Instagram The presenter has moved house

The room also has a gothic style fireplace and a large chandelier – so regal!

The family has another fireplace in the lounge area and the TV presenter has styled up the space with a giant free-standing mirror and a hotel-worthy table with ultra-modern wooden and cream chairs. Again, the high ceilings add to the grandeur of the space and there are decorative wall mouldings adding further interest.

© Instagram Stacey has styled up her new property

When Stacey first revealed her new property, fans and friends were thrilled, with fellow TV star Alex Jones writing: "It happened!!!!" followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

One awestruck follower commented: "I hope every person seeing this post realises the hard work, sacrifice and selflessness you have put into your career to achieve moments like this! Looks beautiful," while a second chimed in: "Beautiful and so much character."

A third remarked: "That window and the shutters are something else! Stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Minnie will have a whale of a time on that floor once she's mobile."

The star is well-known for her impeccable interior taste so we're sure we'll see more of the property as time goes on.

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

What was Stacey Dooley's former home like?

Stacey's former home was also very beautiful

Stacey and Kevin used to live in a breathtaking property, which Stacey purchased back in 2020.

It had a strong Scandinavian influence when it came to the interiors with ultra-chic furnishes and a neutral colour scheme throughout.

MORE: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share incredible update about 'chic' baby Minnie

Their previous bedroom also had its own fireplace, and the décor was kept simple. However, many were confused by the grey mottled design on the walls, and how they had achieved the unique look.

Stacey and Kevin's former bedroom

Stacey had also given a very small glimpse into Minnie's former nursery, which they decorated in a soft blush hue. The star revealed they used shade Masquerade-Mid from @littlegreenepaintcompany and she explained that she is "made up with the end result". So sweet!