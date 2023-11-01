Today welcomes back beloved former anchor for emotional revelation

A familiar face stopped by the set of the Today Show on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st as former long-running anchor Katie Couric made an appearance.

The renowned journalist, 66, appeared on the NBC morning news show with Jean Trebek, the widow of late game show host Alex Trebek, for a conversation with Savannah Guthrie.

They spoke with Savannah about establishing a new fund in support with Stand Up To Cancer, the Alex Trebek Fund, to raise funds to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which took the lives of both Alex and Katie's sister, Emily Couric.

Savannah welcomed Katie back to the show as they discussed their new initiative, bonding over their shared experiences with losing family members to the disease. Katie also lost her first husband, attorney Jay Monahan, to colorectal cancer.

Alongside an announcement of the news on Instagram, Katie wrote: "November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and so many people have been affected by this cruel disease.

"Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy, died of pancreatic cancer three years ago this November 8th and my sister Emily was diagnosed in 2000. Fourteen months later, she died at just 54 years old."

She spoke more about her relationship with Jean, adding: "I got to know Alex's wife, Jean Trebek, after Alex died and she became a member of a club no one wants to join. She's a wonderful person who's determined to turn her pain into purpose. Today, Jean and I are launching the Alex Trebek Fund with @su2c."

Katie continued: "Since Alex was always in search of the right answer (in the form of a question), we think it's fitting that this fund will help the incredible scientists taking on this ruthless disease.

"It's also being supported in memory of cinematographer Barbara Hanania, who filmed interviews of some of the 20th century's brightest minds."

The Katie Couric Media founder further also emphasized that the fund would be promoted on Jeopardy as well, and concluded: "Just think if everyone who loved @jeopardy each gave $5, how much progress we could make?"

In September 2022, Katie revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, although she has since undergone surgery and radiation and made a full recovery.

Alongside a powerful new essay detailing the entire arduous journey on her website, she wrote: "I can't tell you how many times during this experience I thanked God that it was 2022.

"But to reap the benefits of modern medicine, we need to stay on top of our screenings, advocate for ourselves, and make sure everyone has access to the diagnostic tools that could very well save their life."

The diagnosis boosted her continued advocacy for awareness about the disease, leading to her increased participation with Stand Up To Cancer, which she has been an active part of for more than a decade.

