Netflix star hits out after popular show cancelled - details

Comedian Celeste Barber has hit out at Netflix after her hit comedy series, Wellmania, was cancelled after just one season.

The Australian actress stars in the comedy-drama as Liv Healy, a food writer and "human tornado" who, after suffering a major health scare, is forced to try out new wellness methods.

© Lisa Tomasetti / Netflix Celeste Barber stars as Liv Healy in Wellmania

The series, which is based on Brigid Delaney's book of the same name, first premiered in March 2023 and was well received by critics and fans alike, earning a score of 89 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Celeste said she was "bummed" that the show has not been renewed.

"Hi friends. I just wanted to check in and give you a little update and let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season," said the 41-year-old.

"I understand, in the grand scheme of things with what is going on in the world at the moment, who [expletive] cares? But a lot of you do care and are asking me about it.

© Lisa Tomasetti / Netflix Celeste stars alongside JJ Fong as Amy Kwan in Wellmania

"We found out yesterday it's not going to be renewed. Netflix said it’s something about numbers … Sure. I thought it smashed it, but I don't understand how it works. This industry is kind of [expletive]."

After thanking fans for their "love and support" for the show, she went on to say: "It was so fun. We had such an excellent time and the way it was received was so overwhelming so I'm bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy and I know a lot of you said to me that you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more of her but this industry is bull****."

She signed off the video by reiterating that the cancellation "isn't the biggest thing" considering the state of the world, encouraging her followers to "go and kiss your babies" and "watch Friends", adding: "But maybe not on Netflix though."

© Lisa Tomasetti / Netflix Wellmania has been cancelled after season one

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for Celeste and the show, with many expressing their disappointment over its cancellation. One person wrote: "I loved series 1 so much. I thought it was brilliant & was really looking forward to series 2. No idea what Netflix is doing here??" while another added: "NOOOOO! We care. We need some good comedy and lightness amongst all the darkness."

Actress Sharon Stone also showed her support, writing: "Well I think u r GANGSTER AND ALL THINGS FAB. Keep going and I haven't been renewed in decades so [laughing emoji] who really cares. Keep being AMAZING AND SEE YOU OUT THERE IN FAB LAND."

Wellmania isn't the only popular show Netflix has cancelled in recent months. The popular fantasy drama, Lockwood & Co, was also canned after its first season, as was Uncoupled, the romantic dramedy starring Neil Patrick Harris.

