Yellowstone makes bold move with final season release as Kevin Costner's appearance remains uncertain

The Yellowstone franchise's flagship series finally has light on the horizon in the midst of delays caused by the WGA and ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Deadline shared an update on the release of the show's final season, part two of the fifth season, and revealed that after months of delay, it'll be out on the Paramount Network a year from now, in November 2024.

Apart from the final season, upcoming spin-offs are also in the works, tentatively titled 1944 and 2024, following in the footsteps of the also year-based 1883 and 1923.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

A statement from Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, reads: "Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started.

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added: "The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch.

© Rex The Kevin Costner-fronted series is finally slated to release its last episodes in November 2024

"This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere."

MORE: Kevin Costner receives huge post-divorce update on multi-million dollar personal project

Deadline also mentioned Kevin Costner's uncertain return to the show, which began after a host of production troubles given his absence from filming sparked controversy, and reported that it "may be possible" for him to return for its final episodes.

© Getty Images The Taylor Sheridan franchise will continue to expand

Back in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes gave fans an update. Speaking with People, he said: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that.

READ: Yellowstone star Luke Grimes reveals plans for 2024 following season five filming drama

"But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

© Getty Images It's uncertain whether Kevin will return to film the final few episodes

The show will finally conclude its run after the final seven episodes of the second part of season five, having been a ratings juggernaut ever since its 2018 debut.

MORE: Yellowstone: 1883 season 2: Will the prequel series return?

In May, Chris McCarthy told Variety: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey is reportedly fronting the spin-off 2024

Currently, Taylor's franchise includes Yellowstone, Tulsa King, prequels 1883 and 1923, plus 6666, which is yet to be released. Matthew McConaughey is reported to headline the upcoming 2024 spin-off.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.