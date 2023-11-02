Call the Midwife star Laura Main's very private life away from the show

Call the Midwife has been a beloved BBC drama for many years now. Its charm comes from the often heartbreaking but important storylines as well as the cast who have built up a loyal and dedicated fan base over its 12 series.

One cast member viewers adore watching in the show is Laura Main who plays the loveable Nurse Shelagh Turner. The actress, 46 has previously spoken about her time on the show, and often shares updates with fans on social media about her busy acting career, but less is known about her life away from the BBC midwifery drama…

WATCH: Laura Main talks future of Call the Midwife

Is Laura Main married?

Laura is not married and she generally prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. The actress previously dated theatre actor Stephen McGlynn between 2012 and 2017 after they met while they were appearing in a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical, State Fair. However, the pair parted ways after five years together and she is currently believed to be single.

The star didn't speak about their romance often, but did she previously tell Entertainment Daily that their busy schedules would often clash. "In fact, it's actually got to the point where we are watching different DVD box sets," she said candidly. "But when we have odd days off together, we like to see a matinee at the theatre or cinema."

Laura kept coy about their split, too, but did reveal to The Sunday Post: "If anyone were to look on the internet, they would think I was still in a relationship, but let's just say I am now single."

© Instagram Laura Main is adored for her role on Call the Midwife

Laura's family life

Although Laura is thought to now be single, she clearly loves spending time with her family, including her two older sisters and nieces and nephews.

In January, Laura shared a series of seriously glamorous snaps from a photoshoot and wrote candidly in the caption: "Happy New Year and best wishes for 2023! I wasn't dressed like this last night! I was in my PJs with my family and couldn't be happier about that."

Laura has shared other snaps from her enjoying quality time with her family on her social media. Back in 2021, she shared a series of snaps alongside her relatives for a special reason. In one picture, Laura takes a selfie with her sister, nephew and niece in the background smiling for the camera. Another shows the gorgeous scenery the family enjoyed as they took part in a hike for charity.

The caption read: "My sister, nephew, niece and I took part in Archie's Hill Challenge, a fundraising idea for The Archie Foundation, a charity which exists to make a difference in healthcare and bereavement for children and their families across the north of Scotland."

Call the Midwife family

As well as being extremely close with her sister nephew and niece, the star enjoys a close bond with her Call the Midwife castmates. In September, the cast had a glitzy night out at the National Television Awards after the drama series received a nomination.

Laura was seen alongside her TV husband, Stephen McGann, for a selfie. Other photos saw her joined by the likes of Cliff Parisi and writer Heidi Thomas. The actress wrote in the caption: "More photos from two weeks ago at the NTAs. We had a lot of fun on that red carpet!"

© Instagram Jenny Agutter and Laura Main

But the support from her co-stars extends away from the BBC drama, too. Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter paid a visit to Laura's Sweet Magnolias show and Laura expressed her gratitude for her friends' support.

"I had a surprise visitor come to my dressing room after a matinee last week which was our last preview before press night!!"

She adds: "Thank you @jennyagutternews for the wonderful chat after the show and ahead of press night, on what is a terrifying and exciting day, and for your words of wisdom and for being a friend. And for the beautiful flowers you’d sent at the start of the week! Your support meant the world to me! Thank you!"

© Miya Mizuno Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner and Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife

Laura Main's early life and career

Born in Aberdeen, Laura, who has two older sisters, grew up seemingly with a passion for the arts as she trained as in dance and drama at a young age. After building up acting experience as a child in school plays, she went on to read history at the University of Aberdeen and then went on to study at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

But fans might be surprised to learn that Laura began her professional acting career on the stage. She's performed in various productions with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, and appeared in a production of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

Helen George and Laura Main in Call the Midwife

Laura's love of theatre hasn't halted despite her television success. In 2017, Laura landed the role of Princess Fiona in the UK tour of Shrek: The Musical. More recently, she's been appearing in the play Sweet Magnolias at the Richmond Theatre, and it has since gone on a tour of the UK.

The Shelagh Turner actress has been sharing her theatre journey on Instagram with her fans including this mirror selfie wiht her castmates. She wrote in the caption: "We had just stepped off stage in high spirits after a great show with a brilliant audience. We are having so much fun touring this wonderful play and have had a really enjoyable week performing at @curve_leicester."

She added: "Looking forward to two new adventures before we have to say goodbye to this play. And am savouring every moment of it with these women!"