Bobby Brazier responds to fan criticism over 'intense' dance with Dianne Buswell

Strictly contestant Bobby Brazier has spoken out in defence of his latest performance with professional dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

On Saturday evening, the EastEnders actor whipped fans into a frenzy when he performed a steamy Argentine Tango which appeared to end with a near-kiss.

© Guy Levy The dancing duo scored 30 points

Their passionate routine caused a stir online and prompted hundreds of fans to weigh in on their routine.

And there was one post in particular which garnered significant attention. Sharing a glimpse of their stellar performance, Bobby opted to re-post a snippet of his incredible Argentine Tango which was originally shared by BBC Strictly.

© Guy Levy Dianne and Bobby set the Strictly dance floor alight with their Argentine Tango

The caption read: "@bobbybrazier and @diannebuswell ignited the #Strictly Ballroom with their Argentine Tango, sparks were flying! [lightning bolt emoji]."

Criticising their dance, one fan commented: "Love Dianne she's an amazing dancer and teacher… and [I] like Bobby but it felt uncomfortable to watch for me and [the] end kiss was far too intense."

They went on to say: "The dance was impeccable, I just didn't like how intimate it looked."

© Ray Burmiston Bobby is best known for his starring role on EastEnders

Despite the backlash, Bobby was quick to respond in the comments section, adding a simple "Job done."

Other fans nonetheless appeared to love Bobby and Dianne's fiery dance, with one writing: "UNDERMARKED AGAIN! This dance was amazing," while a second chimed in: "@diannebuswell @bobbybrazier [heart emoji] thought the comments were very harsh. The lifts, the storytelling and the sensuality were [100 and flame emoji] Loved this different side to Bobby!"

© BBC Dianne and Bobby frequently wow fans with their mesmerising performances

A third remarked: "Wowww, what a captivating dance! Deserved higher marks from Craig with how well Bobby is progressing!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "This was Bobby's best dance!!!! He gets better every week I swear."

While the dancing duo appear to be on a high, Bobby and Dianne went through an "emotional week" on the hit dancing show back in October.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier put ‘emotional’ week behind them in a fun way

When asked by host Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

Turning to Dianne, Claudia then asked the dancer how she adapted the dance moves to fit the song. "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically," she said to Bobby. "That song is not easy to hear, and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music… But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you."

© Shutterstock Dianne referred to Bobby as 'her rock'

In a bid to relieve some of the stress, Bobby has since taken up meditation. "There's always an opportunity to chant," he told The Mirror.

"Even on the train and going to work in the car. No one is ever too busy to meditate ever. It is an opportunity to purify consciousness."