Strictly's Dianne Buswell stuns in daring bikini alongside boyfriend Joe Sugg

Loved-up couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have shared a string of new photos from their romantic getaway.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, YouTuber Joe, who met Dianne on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, uploaded a sun-soaked selfie, which showed the couple swimming in a natural swimming pool encircled by green grasses.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe looked smitten as they took a selfie

And judging by their expressions, the besotted couple appeared to relish their mini break away from the hustle and bustle of city life and Strictly rehearsals.

For the aquatic adventure, Aussie-born Dianne braved the November chill in a mint green bikini peppered with black leopard spots. The 34-year-old wore her fiery red locks down loose and donned a pair of silver hoop earrings for a touch of poolside glamour.

© Instagram Lovebirds Joe and Dianne enjoyed a romantic trip

Captioning the snapshot, Joe quipped: "Pretending to be frogs." His cheeky remark caught the attention of his girlfriend, prompting Dianne to re-share the image with the caption: "Or mermaids," followed by a mermaid emoji and a red love heart.

Happy couple Dianne and Joe have been going from strength to strength ever since they first crossed paths on the Strictly dance floor for season 16. During their first year of dating, the couple lived together in Joe's lavish London flat which he bought in 2016.

They went on to purchase a stunning country home in Sussex, before relocating to Brighton where they live together in a sprawling mansion complete with a heated swimming pool and a gym.

According to MailOnline, the duo purchased the property, formerly owned by football player Lewis Dunk, for an eye-watering £3.5 million.

News of Dianne and Joe's house move first came to light back in October when Joe shared an update with his social media followers. Addressing their relocation, he explained: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

© Getty Images Joe and Dianne met on Strictly Come Dancing

He continued: "We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two-and-a-bit years!' Very true."

Speaking fondly of their former home, Joe added: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

© Instagram Their new home is a tranquil haven

And judging by their recent home photos, their new abode looks like the perfect place to welcome a few new additions.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell comments about having children with boyfriend Joe Sugg

On the subject of one day starting their own family, Dianne recently told Women's Health: "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."