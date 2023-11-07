Strictly's Dianne Buswell addresses Bobby Brazier romance rumours following 'near-kiss'

Dianne Buswell shut down rumours of a romance between her and her Strictly dance partner Bobby Brazier during an appearance on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain.

The pair sparked speculation from fans after their steamy Argentine Tango appeared to end with a near-kiss during Saturday night's live show.

Host Susanna Reid addressed the rumours on Tuesday and spoke about the duo's epic performance. "There's nothing untoward going on here, it's just the dancing," said the journalist, prompting Dianne, 34, to confirm that there's no romantic connection between herself and Bobby. "Exactly, it is," the dancer said.

"I think the thing that I love so much about dancing is being able to tell a story. It's like acting, isn't it?" she asked, adding: "We obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said because that is the Argentine Tango."

Dianne Buswell shut down rumours of a romance with Bobby Brazier

Since Saturday's show, fans have been quick to defend the pair amidst the romance speculation. One person wrote on social media. "Isn't dancing about telling a story and acting? And that's exactly what they're doing and must be doing it extremely well if you're reading more into it."

A second person added: "Can people stop repeatedly commenting on their partnership please? It makes me feel uncomfortable for them so I can't imagine how it's making Dianne and Bobby feel.

"It's really inappropriate to make remarks and comments about them being a couple. Dianne is committed to her relationship with Joe and this is her job! Enjoy their dancing and routines for what they are. Fantastic as always!"

The dancing duo scored 30 points for their Argentine Tango on Saturday

Dianne and Bobby have clearly formed a close bond over the past few weeks, and have been there for each other through the highs and lows of the competition.

Back in October, the pair admitted that it had been an emotional week, and Dianne thanked the EastEnders star for his support.

When asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their electric Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

Dianne added: "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically. That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music.

Bobby comforted Dianne after an emotional week

"But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you," she added, looking visibly teary.

Bobby has also been very vocal about his appreciation of Dianne. Speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards in October, the 20-year-old gushed: "I could speak about Dianne all day… She's just a diamond – you know what, I'm falling in love with her. She's just great. I feel very lucky."

While Bobby is believed to be single, Dianne is in a relationship with former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

Dianne has been in a relationship with Joe Sugg since 2018

The lovebirds began dating back in 2018 after being partnered up on season 16 of the BBC show.

The couple bought their first home together in Sussex in 2021 and have since moved to a five-bedroom property in Brighton.