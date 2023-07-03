Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal major life update
The loved-up couple shared details of their house move

Dianne Buswell with Joe Sugg on the red carpet
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Strictly power couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg stunned fans over the weekend with a major life update.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Joe, 31, appeared alongside his girlfriend to discuss their exciting house move.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's unseen romantic dance routine

Addressing his followers, Joe said: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

He continued: “We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house.

Joe and Dianne posing for a selfie © Instagram
The duo have moved house

"People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two and a bit years!' Very true."

Whilst the couple adored their former country home in Sussex, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

He finished by adding: "And that is why I've been gone for a bit, because I've been trying to sort all the stuff out when you move house – it's been stressful."

Dianne posing for a mirror selfie © Instagram
Dianne shared a social media update

Whilst the couple are yet to share a comprehensive house tour, Dianne appeared to reveal a glimpse inside their new pad in her latest Instagram update.

Taking to the social media platform, the flame-haired dancer, 34, opted to share a carousel of home selfies. And from what we can gauge, the duo's new home is a palatial pad featuring spacious, modern rooms with plenty of natural sunlight.

Dianne posing for a selfie with her wardrobe © Instagram
Dianne appeared to share a glimpse of her new wardrobe

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their house move, with one writing: "Love a little photo dump!! Hope you're both settling into your new house well," while a second gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous! Your new place looks so nice, and we haven't really seen it hahaa."

A third wrote: "Obsessed with all your outfits [heart-eye emoji] hope you're enjoying [your] new home," and a fourth sweetly added: "Congratulations on the new house, would love to see a vlog of it."

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne listed their stunning property for sale earlier this year. Their four-bedroom detached home appeared on the market for a whopping £1.35million.

Dianne and Joe's former home in Sussex © Instagram
Dianne and Joe sold their country home in Sussex

Aside from the gorgeous boho interiors, Joe and Dianne's former home boasts a beautiful garden with sweeping country views.

The loved-up duo relocated to Sussex at the beginning of 2021. Prior to this, Joe and Dianne owned a modern flat in London complete with a swanky rooftop area.

Dianne Buswell Joe Sugg EE BAFTA Film Awards© Getty
The duo found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Joe and Dianne first started dating in 2018 after being partnered up on season 16 of Strictly Come Dancing.

And in a recent chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."

