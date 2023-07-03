Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal major life update

Strictly power couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg stunned fans over the weekend with a major life update.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Joe, 31, appeared alongside his girlfriend to discuss their exciting house move.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's unseen romantic dance routine

Addressing his followers, Joe said: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

He continued: “We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house.

© Instagram The duo have moved house

"People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two and a bit years!' Very true."

Whilst the couple adored their former country home in Sussex, Joe admitted: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."

He finished by adding: "And that is why I've been gone for a bit, because I've been trying to sort all the stuff out when you move house – it's been stressful."

© Instagram Dianne shared a social media update

Whilst the couple are yet to share a comprehensive house tour, Dianne appeared to reveal a glimpse inside their new pad in her latest Instagram update.

Taking to the social media platform, the flame-haired dancer, 34, opted to share a carousel of home selfies. And from what we can gauge, the duo's new home is a palatial pad featuring spacious, modern rooms with plenty of natural sunlight.

© Instagram Dianne appeared to share a glimpse of her new wardrobe

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their house move, with one writing: "Love a little photo dump!! Hope you're both settling into your new house well," while a second gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous! Your new place looks so nice, and we haven't really seen it hahaa."

A third wrote: "Obsessed with all your outfits [heart-eye emoji] hope you're enjoying [your] new home," and a fourth sweetly added: "Congratulations on the new house, would love to see a vlog of it."

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne listed their stunning property for sale earlier this year. Their four-bedroom detached home appeared on the market for a whopping £1.35million.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe sold their country home in Sussex

Aside from the gorgeous boho interiors, Joe and Dianne's former home boasts a beautiful garden with sweeping country views.

The loved-up duo relocated to Sussex at the beginning of 2021. Prior to this, Joe and Dianne owned a modern flat in London complete with a swanky rooftop area.

© Getty The duo found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Joe and Dianne first started dating in 2018 after being partnered up on season 16 of Strictly Come Dancing.

And in a recent chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."