Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares gorgeous glimpse inside new Brighton home with loved-up photo

Earlier in the year, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg made a major life decision as the couple moved from their Surrey country home to a smaller property in Brighton, with their five-bedroom property formerly owned by footballer Lewis Dunk.

On Thursday, the professional dancer shared a photo from inside the couple's living room as they enjoyed a romantic moment together, with Joe planting a kiss on the side of his girlfriend's cheek. Dianne looked beautiful in some pink loungewear with a hair scrunchie tying her flame-red hair up into a bun. Meanwhile, Joe cast a casual figure in a green hoodie.

WATCH: Relive Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's romantic Italian date

The room looked absolutely stunning with the pair having a plush grey sofa that they were reclined on, with an eclectic set of lights hanging from a grey ceiling, that matched the monochromatic walls.

A large mirror was hanging on the wall, while a series of paintings made up the right side of the wall, and a pair of wooden dining chairs were seen behind Dianne.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe shared a sweet moment in their home

As well as five boudoirs, their new abode has five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

The star had a simple caption for her post, saying: "Home sweet home @joe_sugg," while replacing the word 'home' with an emoji representing a house.

© YouTube/Dianne Buswell Diannehas shown off some glimpses inside

Her followers were quick to react, as one enthused: "Such a cute picture of the two of you," and a second referred to her intense Strictly training as they sympathetically said: "You deserve a well earned rest. Have the best day."

A third added: "Enjoy your time together get some rest," alongside a string of heart emojis while a fourth commented: "Nothing beats being at home, enjoy loads!" and her co-stars were left speechless with Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu posting strings of heart-eyed face emojis.

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2018

While the Strictly pros are enjoying a day off, they are currently hard at work preparing for the upcoming series of the show, with rehearsals for the professional group routines.

Ahead of the new series of Strictly, Dianne spoke exclusively with HELLO! about the exciting family plans she has in the pipeline, which will make this series more special than ever.

© Instagram Dianne was born in Australia

Not only does this new series start in September, but Dianne has another big thing to look forward to in the coming months - her parents are visiting from their native Australia.

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk share show's secrets

VIDEO: Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks so different with astonishing blonde highlights

"They're both retiring and the first thing they're doing is flying over to the UK," she excitedly told HELLO! before sharing how it adds extra pressure for her to do well this series. "They arrive right before the quarter-finals. To have them in the audience will be lovely, and if I'm still in the competition, that would be a massive bonus."