Slow Horses season 3: first look at return of Apple TV+’s most underrated show - WATCH

Slow Horses is perhaps one of the most underrated shows on streaming platforms right now, and we couldn’t be more excited to hail its return for season three! The drama, which stars the likes of Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, follows a group of misfit MI5 agents who have moved to the bottom of the ranks after making various mistakes - and season three looks better than ever.

The show, which will return on Wednesday 29 November with the first two episodes, was the recipient of the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards and five BAFTA nominations - and is an Apple TV+ original. Watch the first trailer here…

WATCH: Gary Oldman is back with the Slow Horses for season 3

The espionage drama (with plenty of humour to it) follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a "dumping-ground department of MI5", known as Slough House.

So what does season three have in store? The synopsis reads: "In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

Jackson Lamb and River are back!

The incredible cast also includes Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterson, White House Farm actor Freddie Fox and Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul. The Crown star Jonathan Pryce also stars as River’s grandfather, an espionage legend.

The show is based on the hit bestselling novel series by Mick Herron, with season three covering the novel Spook Street.

© Jack English Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Need more information? The book blurb reads: "The book’s synopsis adds further insight, reading: "Catherine Standish knows that chance encounters never happen to spooks. She's worked in the Intelligence Service long enough to understand treachery, double-dealing and stabbing in the back.

© Apple TV Kristin also stars

"What she doesn't know is why anyone would target her: a recovering drunk pushing paper with the other lost causes in Jackson Lamb's kingdom of exiles at Slough House. "Whoever it is holding her hostage, it can't be personal. It must be about Slough House. Most likely, it is about Jackson Lamb. And say what you like about Lamb, he'll never leave a joe in the lurch. He might even be someone you could trust with your life."