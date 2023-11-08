The Buccaneers: viewers saying same thing about period drama

The Buccaneers is the period drama being described as the new Bridgerton – but what are fans saying about the Apple TV+ show? The first three episodes are out now, so find out what the reactions have been like so far…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “Watched the first three episodes of #TheBuccaneers last night. It’s actually a pretty good show, makes me want to keep watching & the cast are great. Christina was awesome as well with what we got so far from her. Hopefully she’ll appear more in the remaining episodes!” Another person added: “When I tell you I could not possibly be more excited to watch this show!”

However, others weren’t too sure, with one posting: “I really wanted to love #TheBuccaneers, but there's too much happening at times, and the series could've benefited far more with an anthology structure. There are love stories, but the show isn't a romance.”

The Buccaneers is out now

Another fan of the books took umbrage with the show, writing: “It is embarrassing how hard they are trying to make this Bridgerton and are failing so hard because the show runner does not understand the source material nor the 1870s time period.” Eek!

The Buccaneers on Apple TV+

Are you going to be watching the new show? The official synopsis reads: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.” Sign us up!

Speaking about the show, executive producer Beth Willis told Radio Times: “Even though they're wearing period costumes and they're sitting in an English country pile, we wanted these girls to feel like ourselves and our friends, and clearly, having contemporary music is really going to reach out a hand through history and say, 'we are one in the same. We're all women, we all feel the same way'.

© Apple The Buccaneers is being called the new Bridgerton

"So really our rule of thumb was just finding music that moved us. And we were incredibly lucky that as well as licensing commercial tracks, like Taylor Swift in the first episode and she makes another appearance later on down the line, we also had bespoke tracks that were written especially for the show. They're all women artists and they all have a feminist spirit, I think."