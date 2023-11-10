007: Road to a Million: Who are Brian Cox's children?

007: Road to a Million sees Brian Cox switch from the terrifying patriarch of a rich and terrible family in Succession to 'the Controller', the man in charge of controlling contestants' fates in the new Amazon Prime Video contest where participants can win £1million in a Bond-themed adventure. While we know that Brian isn’t really the father to Connor, Kendall, Shiv and Roman, does the actor and TV personality have kids in real life? Find out here…

Does Brian Cox have children?

Like his character in Succession, Brian has four children. The actor has been married three times, and shares two children, daughter Margaret and son Alan, with his second wife, Caroline Burt. His son Alan, 53, followed in his dad’s footsteps as an actor, and has starred in New Amsterdam and Young Sherlock Holmes as John Watson. Brian also opened up about Margaret, and her difficulties with an eating disorder, in his 2021 memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield nearly cries as Brian Cox praises him for coming out

Speaking in an interview with National Post at the time of its release, he explained: "It was a very, very tough time, a really brutal time for her, because she nearly died… I’ll never forget coming to see her, I was walking towards her house, and there was this woman who was outside doing exercises and I thought, 'Who is this lady?' And it was my daughter... It was just horrific."

© Momodu Mansaray Brian Cox and his daughter Margaret Cox attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022

During the interview, Brian also opened up about being a dad to 21-year-old Orson and 19-year-old Torin, who he shares with his current wife, Nicole Ansari. He said: "I’m hopeless... I mean, I profess love to them. I do that. But they have their issues, and this is where my lack of parenting comes in, because I just panic," adding that he could be tough on himself. Orson and Torin have remained out of the public spotlight, so not much is known about Brian’s two youngest sons.

© Getty The Roy kids and their father – Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin – at the Succession premiere

What is 007: Road to a Million all about?

The new show sees contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million - with a James Bond twist. The synopsis reads: "Filmed in many iconic Bond locations—from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica—this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism."

And what about Brian’s character? It continues: "The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

Brian Cox in 007 game show

Speaking about the show, Brian said: "I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with a license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."