Strictly's Bobby Brazier leaves Dianne Buswell shocked as he makes cheeky comment about love life

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell consistently make magic on the Strictly dancefloor and Saturday night was no exception as they danced a romantic American Smooth, but it was Bobby's comments after the dance that got everyone talking.

After making their way to the 'Clauditorium' the actor and his dance partner were pressed on how hard Bobby was rehearsing with the actor revealing he was even going over the moves in his sleep! "I woke up one morning doing this [arm gestures]," the 20-year-old told Claudia Winkleman. "I woke myself up doing that, crazy!

"And then the week before, the person that I shared a bed with, I turned and said: 'This is the American Smooth."

The comment caused Dianne to immediately burst out laughing as a flustered Claudia turned to the camera before joking: "Who wants to pull on that string?" She then added: "I'll tell you what, we'll halt it there," as Dianne commented: "Thank you."

© BBC Bobby's cheeky comment stunned audiences

The moment didn't go unnoticed online, as one fan joked: "The producer panic when Bobby starts talking about 'the person I share my bed with'," while a second posted: "Bobby just blurting out who he was in bed with there is no filter with this boy and it's hilarious."

A third enthused: "'The person I shared a bed with' BOBBY TIME AND PLACE," while a fourth penned: "I can't stop watching Luba's face when Bobby said 'the..the person I shared a bed with' gal was shook."

© Guy Levy Fans have speculated about Bobby and Dianne's closeness

Bobby is currently believed to be single, but has been the subject of romance rumours alongside his dance partner, who is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg, who she met on the show.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Dianne shut down remarks that were sparked following their intense Argentine Tango. Host Susanna Reid spoke about the duo's epic performance. "There's nothing untoward going on here, it's just the dancing," said the journalist, prompting Dianne, 34, to confirm that there's no romantic connection between herself and Bobby. "Exactly, it is," the dancer said.

Dianne has been in a relationship with Joe Sugg since 2018

"I think the thing that I love so much about dancing is being able to tell a story. It's like acting, isn't it?" she asked, adding: "We obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said because that is the Argentine Tango."

