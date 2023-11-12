NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares new detail on season 21 after SAG-AFTRA strike ends

NCIS star Brian Dietzen is looking forward to returning to the set of the long-running CBS drama now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has finally come to an end, and has shared an insight into what fans can expect from season 21.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor shared his relief and excitement that he will soon be returning to work.

Retweeting a post from SAG-AFTRA's official account which announced the end of the strike, the 45-year-old penned: "Couldn't be happier! Can't wait to get back to work!"

Fans were over the moon with the news and took to the comments section to share their delight. One person shared a request for the upcoming season to honor the late David McCallum, who passed away in September.

"I simply hope for a chapter in honor of David McCallum," they wrote, prompting Brian to share an insight into the new season: "There will be."

© CBS Photo Archive Brian Dietzen revealed that season 21 will honor the late David McCallum

David, who played Chief Medical Examiner Donald 'Ducky' Mallard on the show since the pilot episode, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90.

At the time, Brian shared a touching tribute in honor of David, referring to the late actor as a "mentor" and "great scene partner".

© CBS Photo Archive David McCallum played Medical Examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard since the first episode

"The friendship and respect people saw between Ducky and Jimmy over the years mirrored the relationship we'd developed off camera," penned the Jimmy Palmer actor on Instagram. "Whether it was going on field trips for character research, attending charity events or catching some golf together, he was always up for an adventure. The guy could do anything."

What does the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike mean for NCIS?

The SAG-AFTRA strike officially ended earlier this month after the union agreed a tentative deal with Hollywood studios. This means that production on a number of TV shows and movies is set to resume following four months of disruption.

WATCH: The trailer for new spin-off NCIS: Sydney

So, what does the end of the strike mean for shows like NCIS?

Now that the strike is over, US actors are expected to return to work.

© CBS Photo Archive The cast are expected to return to work very soon

However, even though production is set to resume for network TV dramas, the likelihood of a shorter 13-episode season is still possible as the writer's strike ended in September, allowing showrunners to return to writing rooms.

Although the dramas tend to return to screens in the fall, there has been a fear that the strike would push the release back to September 2024.

© CBS Photo Archive Season 21 is expected to air in either the spring or fall of 2024

While, in theory, the networks could run a series through the summer months, they traditionally broadcast the shows from late September to May. This is because during the summer, ratings are expected to be lower as people go off on vacation and spend more time out of the house.

CBS has yet to make an announcement about the upcoming seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, so fans will just have to wait to find out whether the new episodes will arrive in the spring or fall of 2024.