NCIS star Michael Weatherly makes major career move following show cancelation

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly has been focusing on his music career in recent months and is set to release a brand new album in time for Christmas.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor shared a music video for his song, 'Wings of Wax & Wood', which is the first track on his upcoming album. Watch it in the video below.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's music video for his new song, 'Wings of Wax & Wood'

Michael penned in the caption: "There is a full album (quaint term) coming this Christmas… this is my first release… a song about Icarus and a world on the precipice. 'Wings of Wax & Wood' is where the adventure continues…"

Fans heaped praise on the track in the comments section and expressed their excitement over the upcoming release.

© CBS Michael Weatherly is releasing a new album

One person wrote: "Fantastic! The stunning sceneries, the lyrics, the rhythm, your voice and your gorgeous self make this video perfect for me. You're incredibly talented and creative! Can't wait to hear the rest of the album," while another added: "I love this song!! Listened once and it was playing on repeat in my head as I showered. Great job."

A third person commented: "Wow Michael! I love it… can't wait for Christmas as it will definitely be on my Christmas list."

Michael is a talented songwriter and plays several instruments, including piano and guitar. Two of his songs, 'Bitter and Blue' and 'Under the Sun', which were released in 2009 and 2013 respectively, can be heard on the official NCIS soundtrack.

© CBS Michael Weatherly is best known for starring in NCIS

Michael's new album marks his first major project since starring in the CBS courtroom drama Bull, which aired from 2016 until its cancelation last year.

The actor has, however, teased a potential return to NCIS. Back in January, Michael shared a tweet hinting at a possible reunion between his character Tony DiNozzo and his former co-star Cote de Pablo's Ziva David.

© Getty Michael also starred in Bull from 2016 to 2022

In a reflective New Year's tweet, he wrote: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

In the comments, one fan responded: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting Michael to reply: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

© CBS Michael previously starred alongside Cote de Pablo and Mark Harmon in NCIS

Michael stepped down from the role back in 2016, and last appeared in the season 13 finale.

Explaining his reasons for leaving the drama, he said at the time: "It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest."

In an interview with TV Line, he revealed that he considered bowing out of the show following the exit of his co-star Cote de Pablo. Speaking about the chemistry between their two characters, he said: "Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone.

"Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."