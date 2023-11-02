I'm a Celebrity's second contestant reportedly revealed - details

We can't wait for the return of I'm a Celebrity, which is only weeks away, but although the cast for the upcoming series hasn't yet been announced, a major boyband star has reportedly signed up.

The Mirror has said that JLS star Marvin Humes, who is married to This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, is set to head Down Under. Marvin is a familiar face due to his time with the iconic boyband that released hits like Beat Again and The Club is Alive. Marvin has also been a successful TV presenter, hosting shows like The Voice and The Hit List.

A show source claims that he has the full backing of wife Rochelle, and will likely bring a sizeable fanbase with him in his quest to be crowned King of the Jungle. They've also teased that with 15 years of experience in the industry, he'll have plenty of juicy stories to share with his fellow castmates.

Marvin is set to join Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who is also the boyfriend of recently eliminated Strictly star Zara McDermott. A show source told The Sun that Sam would be a hit with viewers due to his "funny self-deprecating personality".

The full cast is yet to be announced, however, there are plenty of rumours swirling around including former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, This Morning star Josie Gibson and Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall. You can see the full list of rumoured celebrities here.

ITV is yet to reveal the official release date for I'm a Celebrity, however, Ant and Dec have clarified that they will be back on our screens in November. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the pair teased: "Get ready for your five-star jungle experience. We're back Down Under this November."

Sharing a first look at series 23, the comedy duo dressed up as spa workers and invited celebrities into the 'Jungle Retreat' for their five-star treatment, full of creepy crawlies and seriously gross dishes.

The latest instalment follows the 2022 series, which saw former Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle, triumphing over Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Earlier in 2023, there was All Stars spin-off which named Myleene Klass as its champion.

While the All Stars series faced criticism after airing pre-recorded challenges, it looks as though the next season is going back to its winning formula, with live bushtucker trials this time round. Rather than filming in the South African savanna, I'm A Celebrity will also be returning to its original home in the Australian jungle.