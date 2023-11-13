This Morning viewers saying same thing as Cat Deeley joins show as new host

The This Morning sofa looked a little different on Monday morning as new presenter Cat Deeley hosted the show alongside Rylan Clark – and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The former SMTV Live star is set to front the programme until Wednesday, presenting alongside Rylan on Monday and Tuesday, and Craig Doyle on her last day.

Alison Hammond will then take over on Thursday alongside Craig, before Dermot O'Leary joins the Brummie star for their usual Friday show.

WATCH: Cat Deeley hosts This Morning alongside Rylan Clark

Taking to X, viewers praised the new addition to the programme, with one person hailing Cat and Rylan's partnership as a "dream team".

"Ah it's lovely to see Cat Deeley presenting with Rylan. Dream Team," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Give Cat the job permanently."

© ITV Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley hosted This Morning on Monday

A third person tweeted Rylan, writing: "@Rylan great team with Cat today on This Morning," while another added: "I already feel in safe hands with Cat Deeley. And of course, Rylan is always a joy."

Cat and Rylan were clearly very comfortable hosting together, and even shared a joke at the start of the show.

After introducing Monday's programme, Cat asked her co-host: "Can you believe they've let two of the naughtiest people in television live on ITV?"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Viewers praised Cat's appearance on the show

Rylan quipped: "This is officially the end."

Cat then revealed that it wasn't her first time hosting the programme as she previously joined Paul O'Grady on the sofa to celebrate Cilla Black's 60th birthday in 2003.

The TV star confirmed the news of her new role on Instagram over the weekend, resharing an announcement from ITV that read: "From Monday, kick off your week with Cat Deeley and Rylan on #ThisMorning! Tune in from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV."

MORE: Cat Deeley makes husband Patrick emotional with incredible surprise

SEE: Holly Willoughby's ultra cosy living room at £3m private family home

In the comments section, the 47-year-old joked: "They're taking the Mickey!!!" alongside a crying laughing emoji.

© Amy Sussman Cat has been on screens for over 20 years

Cat also appeared on Rylan's BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday and expressed her disbelief over landing the gig. "Can you believe it?" she asked her co-host. "They've let us loose. I mean, who in their right mind… I don't know who's in charge, clearly no one."

Rylan then joked that the pair could "put that final nail in the coffin" following a difficult year for the show.

Cat is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her various presenting roles. She began her career as the host of the ITV children's show SMTV Live, before going on to front CD:UK and Fame Academy.

Since 2006, she has hosted the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat's future on This Morning has yet to be addressed by ITV. Her appearance comes as Josie Gibson is rumoured to be entering the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Josie Gibson is rumoured to be entering the I'm a Celeb jungle

It's been a turbulent time for This Morning in recent months following the departures of both main presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Phillip left ITV in May after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague on the show – a relationship he described as "unwise but not illegal".

Then in October, Holly revealed that she would be leaving the programme after 14 years. In a statement shared on social media, the mum-of-three expressed that her decision was motivated by her family.