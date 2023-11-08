Holly Willoughby's ultra cosy living room at £3m private family home

Holly Willoughby has been lying low at her family home following her sudden departure from This Morning which she announced last month.

The broadcaster, who appeared on the ITV morning programme for 14 years, said in a statement that it was a decision she felt compelled to make for her and her family.

Since the announcement, Holly has been very quiet on social media and has no doubt been enjoying some quality time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Chester and Belle. But the television star has shared the odd glimpse of her beautiful abode over the years, giving fans a closer look at what the family of five's home looks like on the inside including their spacious living room…

Holly Willoughby's family living room

Cocktail O'Clock © Instagram Who doesn't love a good sit down on the sofa with a delicious cocktail at the end of a hardworking week? We're taking inspiration from Holly in this photo which sees the TV star beaming as she writes: "Happy Friday," in the caption. To Holly's right, a colourful wall light fixture can be seen, adding even more party vibes.



It's a dog's life © Instagram Holly often shares adorable snaps of her beloved pooch Bailey, although we nearly didn't spot the dog in this snap! It's clear Bailey's favourite spot is on his mum's couch, and we can see why thanks to the comfy and seriously fluffy throws. Behind Bailey are some cream and blue-grey striped cushions, too.



Back to school blues © Instagram The sofa is not just for puppy cuddles, but for mother-and-son cuddles too, particularly before heading back to school after a summer break. Holly shared this sweet selfie alongside her youngest, Chester, last September as she wrote in the caption: "All the stripes and all the feels… soaking up the last few moments before back to school." We're loving how coordinated Holly's striped pyjamas are with her blue-grey sofa and matching striped cushions!



Enemies to buddies Although Holly's dog Bailey gets plenty of attention at home, Holly's made no secret of how her beloved ragdoll cat, Bluebell, is the real boss of the abode. The 42-year-old revealed to her followers that when Bailey first arrived, their cat was apprehensive of her new housemate at first. But the presenter then shared a video showing the two of them both relaxing in the living room – how sweet! The clip also shows off Holly's sofa once again, which is a blue-grey colour tone in an L-shaped design. Holly's stylish striped throws can be seen, as well as a chic grey coffee table just in front of the couch.

'Tis the season © Instagram Holly has always been vocal about how much she adores Christmas, so it's no wonder that the mother-of-three goes all out each year. The presenter, of course, puts up a gorgeous tree in their family home, but Holly is all about the details as seen in this snap. Here, the TV star has put some beautiful candles – one being her Wylde Moon brand – on a reindeer candle tray complete with small Christmas trees, too. We also spot some festive cushions in the background.



Rise and shine © Instagram Since Holly's departure from her role on This Morning, which came with early rises, we wouldn't blame the presenter for taking advantage of a slow start in the morning. In this snap, Holly looks radiant as she sits in her home enjoying a cup of tea in her pyjamas. The photo shows the ceiling-to-floor doors in the background that open onto the sprawling garden, allowing plenty of morning light to fill the lounge area.



As well as showing inside the family's living room, Holly has occasionally shared glimpses of her stunning kitchen, and enviable garden. See more of Holly's home, here.