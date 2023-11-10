All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton is radiant in ultra rare wedding photo with lookalike mum

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton is the picture of radiance in an unearthed wedding photo. The actress, who plays Helen Alderson on the Channel 5 show, shared the gorgeous image earlier this year which sees her alongside her lookalike mum at her wedding.

Rachel, 35, posted the image to her Instagram to mark Mother's Day, writing a simple but sweet caption: "I love you, Mamma," followed by a series of hashtags, one which read: "#mammaswedding'.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small season four trailer

The All Creatures star's mum was a beautiful bride in a white gown with mid-length sleeves with an elegant square neckline. As for Rachel's gorgeous outfit, the Oscar-winning actress looked sensational in a long-sleeved blush pink gown complete with embellishments and jewels.

The mother-and-daughter-duo even sported similar hairstyles, with them opting for a half-up-half-down 'do with stunning curls framing the face.

Fans of Rachel's were amazed by the photo. Writing in the comments section, one said: "Wow she looks gorgeous as do you. Hope your [sic] both keeping well." A second agreed: "Awww your Mom is so beautiful ....I see where you get your beauty from ... and by beauty I also mean love and joy!" A third added: "Wonderful to honor your mother. May all of you have a blessed time together."

Rachel clearly has a strong bond with her mother and the TV star even explained the sweet way she supported her actress daughter to fund her Academy Award-winning film, The Silent Child. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Rachel explained how there was little money in the short film industry and that her mum had put on a cake sale in order to raise the money needed for the project.

"The passion that I have for this subject, that I've always had for this subject, I think really fuelled it at times when it was difficult, because short films are notoriously difficult. There's no money involved and it was a real team effort to get it made," she explained.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton in All Creatures Great and Small

Rachel's husband, who directed the film, interjected: "My mum and dad made cupcakes and Rachel's mum and her partner sold them."

© Getty Images Rachel Shenton and husband Chris Overton at the Oscars

After the couple won big at the Oscars in 2018, the decided to celebrate with their family. Rachel told The Sentinel at the time: "My mum was in the audience. As you can imagine, she's over the moon. She's very proud. She's emotional. We've all cried."

Chris and Rachel's film is called The Silent Child which follows a six-year-old deaf girl who lives a silent life before meeting a kind social worker. While Rachel wrote and starred in the short, Chris stepped behind the camera as director.