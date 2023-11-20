Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg pens heartfelt message after Strictly dancer breaks down in tears on-air

Joe Sugg penned a heartfelt message to his girlfriend Dianne Buswell after the Strictly Come Dancing star broke down in tears during Sunday night's result show.

The professional dancer and her celebrity partner, actor Bobby Brazier were placed into the dreaded dance-off against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and although Dianne and Bobby made it through to week nine, the pro was overcome with emotion during the tense moment.

The YouTuber and TV presenter, who appeared on the BBC Latin and Ballroom show himself back in 2018, took to his Instagram to share a series of photos alongside Dianne from their weekend in Blackpool, writing how relieved he was that his girlfriend and Bobby were voted to stay by the judges.

"Well... I have no fingernails left. (And 6+ hours of stress apparently) Thanks, Blackpool. Very proud [love red-heart emoji] and relived [laughing-face emoji]." Dianne even responded to Joe's post, writing in the comment section: "Bless you sat in the audience with your hands covering your face."

Another fan said: "They didn't deserve to be in the bottom two," as a third commented: "The highs and lows of Strictly, it's bad enough for us, god knows what it's like for you!"

During the moment Bobby and Dianne and Angela and Kai were awaiting their fate, Dianne was seen visibly emotional and she buried her head into Bobby's chest, clearly overwhelmed by the tension.

Fortunately, they were voted through unanimously by all four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas. Dianne then broke her silence and revealed how grateful she was to have made it through to another week.

"Extremely grateful for another chance to dance and to show you what this amazing boy can do. I don't take any day or dance for granted. I want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for Bobby and we appreciate it more than you know. Despite a dance-off, that was Bobby's highest score and he is improving week on week.

"He started this thing with zero experience so what he has achieved is pretty incredible. We have something pretty special for you all this week coming up".

Meanwhile, broadcaster Angela shared her thoughts on being voted out of the competition. She said on social media: "Well, what an adventure it has been. I'm not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week.

Thank you all so much for your kind messages, comments and support over the past couple of months. It means the world to @kaiwidd and myself that so many of you have loved watching us dance and have voted for us each week."