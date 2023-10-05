Sam Heughan joined by After Life and Fleabag stars for new thriller

Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson's upcoming series, The Couple Next Door, has added two new cast members to its star-studded line-up. According to Deadline, Fleabag alum Hugh Dennis and After Life's Kate Robbins will also appear in the six-part thriller, which is slated for an autumn release.

Sam Heughan will play Danny in The Couple Next Door

Channel 4 has confirmed that filming took place earlier this year in Leeds and Belgium, so we're hoping for a trailer soon! In the meantime, several first look photos have been released.

"When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety," teases the synopsis. "But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka.

Hugh Dennis and Kate Robbins will also appear in the series

"As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever."

It continues that the show will be a psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires. Sounds juicy!

Deviating from his comedy roots, Hugh Dennis will be taking on the role of Alan Richardson, a nosey neighbour who uses his telescope to spy on Becka (played by Jessica De Gouw). Meanwhile, Kate Robbins stars as Alan's embittered wife Jean who, after discovering her husband's disturbing antics, plots the ultimate revenge.

MORE: Sam Heughan's surprising revelation about his love life and finding 'The One'

READ: Outlander: when will show return for season 7 part 2?

The Couple Next Door is yet to receive an official release date, so watch this space!

WATCH: Outlander is back with all of the action for season 7 part 2

Scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 in the UK, the series will also be available on STARZ in the US and Canada, so fans across the pond will be able to tune in too.

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November



Speaking about his latest project, Sam Heughan said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I'm sure we're going to make something special."

Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch in The Couple Next Door

Eleanor Tomlinson added: "Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Echoing this sentiment, Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama at Channel 4 teased: "This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire."