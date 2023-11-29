Inside I'm a Celeb star Sam Thompson's close-knit relationship with famous sister

Sam Thompson has quickly established himself as a fan favourite in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity, winning over viewers with his sunny disposition and positive outlook.

The 31-year-old is a familiar face thanks to his role on Made in Chelsea, as well as his stints on various reality and game shows, and his career as a radio DJ and podcaster. But did you know that he's not the only TV star in his family?

Sam's older sister is TV personality Louise Thompson, who, like her brother, rose to fame whilst appearing on E4's Made in Chelsea.

WATCH: Sam Thompson reacts to Nigel Farage's entrance into camp

The siblings grew up in south Kensington, with Louise attending the £11,840-a-year Downe House School, while Sam was educated at Bradfield College in Berkshire, where parents pay £36,240 in annual fees.

© Sam Thompson/Instagram Siblings Sam and Louise Thompson grew up in south Kensington

Louise, 33, joined the cast of Made in Chelsea in series two in 2011. She left the show in 2019 after eight years, along with her fiancé Ryan Libbey.

During her time on the show, Louise was involved in some of the most talked about storylines. Most notable perhaps, was her turbulent relationship with Spencer Matthews, which ended in an unforgettable break-up on Putney Bridge.

© Photo: Getty Images Sam's sister is TV personality Louise Thompson

Louise also enjoyed romances with Jamie Laing and Andy Jordan on the show, before eventually falling for personal trainer Ryan in 2016.

Ryan got down on one knee in 2018, and in 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Leo-Hunter.

Louise has been very open about her traumatic birth, revealing that she suffered life-threatening complications. She was later diagnosed with PTSD and post-natal anxiety.

© Louise Thompson/Instagram Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan Libbey

The reality star has also undergone surgeries for Asherman's Syndrome, which is a condition where scar tissue forms inside the uterus.

Louise recently opened up about how her traumatic labour impacted her relationship with Ryan. In an Instagram post shared in August, the mum-of-one revealed that she and Ryan didn't speak for four months after Leo was born.

READ: 13 most difficult celebrity births: stars who have spoken candidly about labour-induced trauma

FIND OUT: How I'm a Celeb star Sam Thompson's ADHD affects home life with Zara McDermott

"Ryan and I didn't have a proper conversation for months and months after the trauma of having Leo," she explained. "We didn't talk at all. Very limited talking for the first 6 months of his life. We would sit in silence at our kitchen table every single evening. Couldn't muster a peep. Couldn't even look at his face."

© Louise Thompson/Instagram Louise and Ryan welcomed their son Leo in 2021

Louise continued: "I don't think I asked him a single question until Leo was at least 4 months old. I didn’t even really recognise him as a person in my home. (Before you think I’m a total monster he didn't ask how I was either).

"It was a mutual paralysis.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣Things were so dire, we couldn't even register how weird this behaviour was. It's only on reflection that I recognise how strange it is.⁣⁣⁣"

Louise regularly keeps her fans up to date with her progress on Instagram, which is where she also plugs her fitness brand Turtlemethod and activewear label, Pocket Sport.

Inside Louise and Sam's close-knit relationship

There's no doubt that Sam and Louise share a very close relationship, with both siblings expressing their appreciation for one another on Instagram.

Ahead of Sam's stint in the jungle, Louise showed she was rooting for her little brother. "Good luck uncle wam," she penned. "I know you've wanted to do this show since day dot so we're all really rather proud of you. We'll be tuning in regularly and voting like crazy so you have to do some horrendous creepy crawly challenge-y stuff because I'd quite like to see a cockroach crawl up your nose and out through your ear.

"Leo's words not mine, ;-)," the star continued, adding: "Love u always x."

Louise and Sam pictured with Sam's girlfriend Zara McDermott

Similarly, Sam has also proven that he's got his sister's back. Following Louise's traumatic birth in 2021, the podcaster shared his appreciation of her on Instagram. "Nearly losing my sister was one of the toughest things I've ever had to deal with," he penned. "The hardest situations teach the biggest lessons, and I learnt to never take any day for granted ever again."

After hailing his sister as an "incredible" woman, he went on to add: "I am so grateful for you and your strength @louise.thompson and I promise 2022 will be your year!! And I will be there to [expletive] you off every step of the way."