How I'm a Celeb star Sam Thompson's ADHD affects home life with Zara McDermott

Hits Radio presenter Sam Thompson is lighting up the I'm a Celebrity jungle with his infectious energy with viewers commenting on how upbeat and happy he always seems, but the 31-year-old has spoken in the past about the fact that his energetic nature is down to his ADHD.

The former Made in Chelsea star appeared in a documentary earlier this year, Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?, looking into whether he has ADHD. During the show, his girlfriend, Strictly star Zara McDermott, spoke openly about how his condition impacts them at home.

"As the person who lives with me every day, she has to put up with me the most," Sam said of Zara. "Zara always says I'm a terrible listener," he adds.

© Getty Zara spoke openly about Sam's ADHD diagnosis

Zara explains she's always thought Sam has ADHD, noting: "I started picking up on things that you struggle with, like forgetfulness and losing things a lot. You never finish anything. You're jumping from thing to thing, and then you’re overwhelmed."

Of how his ADHD impacts their relationship, Zara continues: "The only thing I need from you is some understanding of how it might affect me. I find it really hard to have a conversation with you sometimes. It doesn't feel like you're listening."

Speaking to the camera, Zara continues: "I adore him, but there is a side to him that can be frustrating sometimes. I would love him to have an easier day, and easier life."

The Channel 4 documentary followed Sam as he attempted to receive an ADHD diagnosis and though that didn't happen during the show, weeks after it aired he wrote on Instagram: "Hi I’m Sam Thompson. And I have just found out that I have ADHD. I’m really proud of who I am and am very lucky to have a girlfriend who supports me the way Zara does. The journey has only started, and I just wanted to say thank you all for being so kind since the documentary came out as I was a bit nervous. I love you all."

© Shutterstock Zara shared how Sam's ADHD impacts their life together

Zara responded with a heartfelt message, writing: "Love you so so so much! You don’t even need to thank me at all. Thank you for being you!!! ADHD and all… you lighten my life (and you make so many people smile on a daily basis).

"Life with ADHD can be tough at times but it’s also a blessing because it makes you who you are; the energetic, creative, hardworking and spontaneous person that you are."

© Jeff Spicer Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott began dating in 2019

We're glad Sam has Zara to support him.

