How much money does the winner of I'm a Celebrity make?

I'm a Celebrity has been back on our screens for a week now and fans have enjoyed seven days of tense camp drama, stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and nail-biting challenges.

Ten new contestants headed into camp in the launch show, including the likes of Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Jamie Lynn Spears. They were soon joined by late arrivals Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori, who swapped their creature comforts for a life in the jungle in a bid to be crowned this year's winner.

As the series rolls on, viewers are curious to know exactly how much money the King or Queen of the Jungle takes home. Here's all we know…

WATCH: Jill Scott crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity 2022

How much money do the winners of I'm a Celebrity take home?

Sadly, there is no cash prize for the winner of I'm a Celebrity. However, they do get to sit on the iconic throne and wear the coveted crown as they are named the King or Queen of the Jungle on live television.

The celebrities are paid a set fee for taking part in the show, and this amount varies depending on how famous the contestants are.

While ITV has not revealed the exact amount the celebs rake in, it's speculated that most contestants take home anything from £30,000 after staying in the jungle for 72 hours.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Jill Scott reportedly earned £100,000 last year

In the past, celebrities have earned huge sums for their stints on the show, with Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds reportedly scoring a hefty fee of £600,000 for his 2018 appearance, while Boy George is rumoured to have earned £500,000 last year.

Nigel Farage became the highest-ever paid contestant of all time after reportedly securing a fee of £1.5million.

© ITV/Shutterstock Nigel Farage is reportedly the highest-ever paid celebrity

Back in October, the former politician revealed that he had been offered "quite a substantial sum of money" to sign up. During an appearance on GB News, the 59-year-old said that the show had approached him a number of times, adding: "They've always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so".

How much are the I'm a Celebrity 2023 contestants paid?

While Nigel is reportedly pocketing £1.5million for his jungle stint, food critic Grace Dent and This Morning star Josie Gibson are rumoured to be earning £100,000 each.

© Joel Anderson Josie Gibson is thought to be taking home £100,000

As for the other contestants, their fees are yet to be reported.

How much were the contestants paid last year? Their rumoured fees

Last year, Boy George reportedly raked in the highest fee of £500,000, with former health secretary Matt Hancock securing £400,000.

© Photo: ITV Matt Hancock reportedly earned £400,000

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall is rumoured to have taken home £265,000, while Chris Moyles apparently earned £200,000.

Runner-up Owen Warner is thought to have been the lowest paid contestant, raking in £60,000, while winner Jill Scott apparently made £100,000.