Strictly's Dianne Buswell inundated with support after revealing dad's cancer diagnosis

Dianne Buswell has been inundated with supportive messages from fans after revealing her father's cancer diagnosis.

In October, the Strictly Come Dancing star disclosed that her father, Mark, had been hospitalised, but didn't go into detail about his illness.

On Thursday, Dianne took to Instagram to wish her father well ahead of his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

Sharing a photo of Mark waving to the camera from his hospital bed, the dancer penned in the caption: "I'm so proud of you dad [red heart emoji]. First round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I'm making you so proud over here in my concert every week!

"The Australian nurses and [doctors] are now very aware of strictly come dancing as my dad won't stop talking about it," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji and two pink hearts.

"You can do this daddy xxx. Go mark @mark.3802 @rinabuswell."

Dianne's followers rushed to the comments section to send their support, including fellow Strictly star Katya Jones, who penned: "You can do this Mark!!!"

Another follower wrote: "You've got this Mark, sending you well wishes and strength," while a third added: "Sending you all the love in the world Dianne, he’s got this!!!"

Dianne first revealed that her father had been unwell back in October after becoming emotional during an episode of Strictly, which saw the flame-haired pro hold back tears as she thanked her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier for being her "rock".

In a video shared on her Youtube channel later that month, Dianne opened up about her personal life. "I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all," she began. "Last week I got some news about my dad's health and I won't go into detail, but obviously that affected me.

"Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that."

She continued: "There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100 per cent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together."

The dancer then asked her fans to share a "thought or prayer" for her father, before praising him as the "sweetest, kindest man you will ever meet".

"The one thing he really wants is for me to keep going and to keep dancing my little heart out and doing what I love because that makes him the absolute proudest," she explained.

Tearing up, Dianne said that she would try her best to do an "amazing job every single week".

The BBC star added that she would be heading home to Australia to spend Christmas with her family.