Carol Vorderman teases new projects after quitting the BBC - exclusive

Carol Vorderman is embarking on a new chapter in her career, one month after parting ways with the BBC. Talking to HELLO! at The Women in Film & Television Awards 2023 on Friday morning, the 62-year-old teased what's to come.



© Getty Carol Vorderman is feeling "absolutely amazing" after quitting BBC Radio Wales

Revealing that she's feeling "absolutely amazing" after quitting BBC Radio Wales, Carol added: "There's lots of news to be announced, so I'm very happy."

Last month, the star's contract with the broadcaster was terminated after she refused to agree to new terms that stipulated political neutrality in public settings – including on social media.

Confirming her exit via Instagram, Carol explained her decision in a public post. "After five years, I'm leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales," she began.

"The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round."

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop,” added Carol. “I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on. Consequently, I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.

"I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly."

© Getty Carol regularly uses her social media to criticise the current UK government

Following Carol's announcement, the radio star has been inundated with messages of support from friends and fans. Among them, celebrity pals Alan Carr and Joe Lycett have each offered their respect to the presenter.

As for the BBC, a spokesperson has responded with a brief statement on the broadcaster's behalf. It reads: "Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We'd like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years."

MORE: Spellbinding looks from 2023's ITV Palooza: Carol Vorderman, Davina McCall, Alex Scott and more

READ: Carol Vorderman is a red-hot vixen in daring PVC dress

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock While Carol no longer works with the BBC, she continues to appear on ITV's This Morning

A vocal campaigner, Carol regularly uses her social media platforms to call what she perceives as corruption inside the current government of the United Kingdom, sometimes attracting criticism from sitting Conservative ministers. Despite stepping away from the BBC, however, Carol continues to be busier than ever with her role on This Morning, not to mention her own online maths programme – The Maths Factor – aimed at children.

Carol has a lot of exciting projects in the works, and while she's keeping her cards close to her chest, watch this space!