Carol Vorderman posts defiant message following exit from BBC

Carol Vorderman has had an emotional week since leaving her five-year gig with Radio Wales, recently taking to social media to thank fans for their support.

The star's contract with the brand was terminated after she refused to agree to terms that would have forced her to remain politically neutral in public settings – including online.

And the opinionated political campaigner continued the theme of speaking her mind with her latest Instagram Story, as she asked her followers if they agreed with her attitude.

The mum-of-two re-posted an image of a female warrior surrounded by fire that presenter Anita Rani had previously shared. Originally posted by the account Warrior Goddess Training, it was captioned: "If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn. – Unknown."

Carol added a poll that asked: "Do you say 'Yesssss'?"

Carol shared the image on Instagram

When she shared the news she was leaving the BBC, Carol commented: "I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on."

The Pride of Britain Awards host has other irons in the fire

She isn't the only presenter to leave the corporation under somewhat dramatic circumstances. Strictly Come Dancing finalist and former BBC Radio 5 presenter Helen Skelton made a tearful exit from her radio role despite joining the station only last year.

The mum-of-three revealed that she was leaving in order to focus on her family, saying "the juggle is real". Speaking to her co-host, Lloyd Griffith, Helen said: "There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Carol often appears on This Morning

Faye Hatcher, meanwhile, didn't leave on the best of terms with the BBC when she confirmed her departure from BBC Radio Gloucestershire back in June, using her final show to hit out at the corporation for its cuts to local news services.

"I've been thinking about leaving the BBC for some time now, but it’s been an incredibly difficult decision to reach," she tearfully revealed.

Carol worked for Radio Wales for five years

"During this period of change in local radio, I've seen my colleagues having to decide whether to apply for their own jobs or take voluntary redundancy - jobs that up until a few months ago they were more than qualified to do.

"I've seen the impact from that first hand, and it's been devastating for some of my friends. I've decided not to put myself through that process, and instead take voluntary redundancy. For me, this whole process has felt like a bereavement, sadness, upset, denial, self-doubt and depression, and that's been really hard."