Julianne Hough channels Kylie Minogue in incredible sparkly hood moment - but fans are divided

Julianne Hough is always on the top of her fashion game, but the Dancing with the Stars host decided to replicate Kylie Minogue as she debuted her latest fierce ensemble.

In a video, the 35-year-old shared a glimpse of her look as she prepared for a Taylor Swift gig and after starting off in just a towel, she quickly swapped up her style to wear a sparkly blue hood reminiscent of the one that Kylie herself styled out for the music video of her 2001 hit, 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'. The embellished hood matched the star's glittering gown as she posed for a clip.

"Don't blame me… it's Taylor Swift night!" she enthused in her caption, but fans were split over her style inspiration, with some adament that she was channelling the pop star instead.

One penned: "I was super confused by this at first. The outfit with the head covering. Then someone posted the Taylor Swift video with that outfit being similar, got it now," while another shared a clip of Taylor in a similar get-up and others called the dancer "Kylie-esque".

But others were just so focused on how gorgeous Julianne was looking with Paula Abdul enthusing: "You looked exquisite tonight!" Another follower commented: "So obsessed with this outfit" and one even said: "Breath taking. A beautiful sophisticated young lady."

Last month, the former professional dancer wowed in an ethereal lavender-hued dress with asymmetric ruffles. The dress clung elegantly to her athletic physique as she tended to some bright yellow sunflowers. She paired the statement dress with pearl earrings, a bracelet, and some strappy silver sandals.

In her caption, she commented: "A few of my favorite things… sunflowers and a beautiful @victoriabeckham dress. Sunflowers are some of the most magical flowers I've come across, which is why they're my favorite. They always turn to face the sun and they're known as a symbol for hope, healing and joy - something I always strive to have in my life and surround myself with. Even named my little one Sunny."

Julianne looked as though she were dancing in her garden among the beautiful flowers in some of the photos taken, as she swayed like a blossom in the breeze. She looked completely at peace in the gorgeous garden, with beautiful rollicking hills in the background to suggest she was deep in the countryside.

Julianne joined Dancing with the Stars as its new co-host following Tyra Banks' exit in March earlier this year. This comes after a stint as a judge between 2014 and 2017 and two victories on the show itself in seasons four and five.

