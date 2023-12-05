Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reflects on role in iconic teen movie: 'I was a lot younger'

Alexandra Breckenridge might be currently known for her role in the heartwarming Netflix drama, Virgin River, but the actress has had many roles in the past including one in an iconic teen movie.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on her time in the fan-favorite film, She's The Man, which also starred Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum. Take a look at Alexandra in action as Monique in She's The Man in the video below…

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge as Monique in She's The Man

Addressing her fans on social media, the star spoke about her time in the film. She began: "Hi there, so I see that She's The Man is on Netflix and it's in the top ten. I'm just making the rounds on Netflix, I like to stay in the top ten for both movies and series," before joking: "I think it's important."

She added: "How funny and how fun. If you didn't know the movie, She's The Man, you should go watch it, it's real fun. It's Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, and a bunch of other very talented folk and myself. I play… well you all know who I play. I kind of look the same, but a lot younger. It was a lot of fun, we shot that in Canada actually."

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Alexandra Breckenridge as Monique in She's The Man

The film, released in 2006, has a plot loosely adapted from the Shakespeare play, Twelfth Night, and sees Amanda taking on the role of Viola, who enrols at her brother's new boarding school disguised as him so she can play for their soccer team.

Soon, the characters find themselves involved in a messy web of romance after Viola's portrayal of her brother lands her in trouble with her brother's ex-girlfriend, Monique, and his new crush, Olivia. Alexandra takes on the role of Monique, Sebastian's ex-girlfriend, and the pair have a number of iconic scenes together. The film has become a cult classic in the teen flick cannon.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

Meanwhile, more recently Alexandra is known for her role as midwife Mel Monroe in Netflix's Virgin River, which recently returned for its fifth season along with two festive episodes which landed on the streaming platform last month.

The Christmas special episodes saw Mel go on a journey to find her biological father, before realising that her dad was living in Virgin River all along. However, after Mel discovered her dad was Everett Reid, she was saddened to learn he didn't want anything to do with her.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Later in part two, however, Everett showed up at Mel and Jack's (Martin Henderson) home with metaphoric open arms after some reflection. But the conversation was cut as Everett told his grown-up daughter that he had something important to tell her.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith discussed what the cliffhanger could mean for the family's future, and whether Everett's news involves potentially more half-siblings for Mel. "I think we're exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it's a small town," he told Deadline.