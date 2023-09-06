Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares tribute to cast and crew in candid message ahead of season five

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared her pride over the cast and crew's hard work on the upcoming fifth series ahead of its premiere on Netflix on September 7.

In a video message posted to her Instagram Stories, the actress, who plays Mel Monroe in the series, explained that while she's not allowed to promote any of her projects due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she is "proud" of her colleagues' work.

While she didn't explicitly reference the show, the video was posted just days before season five's release on Netflix.

Speaking to her one million Instagram followers in a video filmed from her Georgia home, she said: "I just wanted to say hi and remind everybody that because SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, I am not allowed to do any promotion for the things that I would normally be promoting at this time. It's really unfortunate. I wish I could."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel in Virgin River

Praising her colleagues, she continued: "I'm really proud of the work that my cast and crew have done last year and I would love to be able to promote the work. That's really what it's about.

"I have to see you on the other side of this and maybe we can talk about it then," she added.

The 41-year-old also reshared a post from her co-star Zibby Allen, who plays Brie Sheridan in the romance drama. Taking to her Instagram feed, Zibby shared a sweet photo of herself, Alexandra and their co-star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, with their arms around each other whilst out at a restaurant.

© Zibby Allen/Instagram Zibby Allen shared a photo of her with her co-stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson

Referencing the strike in her caption, she thanked fans for their understanding. "I'm very proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA. And so so proud of the insane talent, hard work, and perseverance of my fellow creatives & union members," the actress penned. "As the strike continues, thank you for your support and understanding as I continue to refrain from promoting any struck work, past/present/future, until this strike is resolved.

"In solidarity," she added, dropping the following hashtags: "#SAGAFTRAstrong #WGAstrong."

Alexandra's latest Instagram post comes after she apologized to fans for not promoting the show ahead of its fifth series, explaining that she isn't allowed to discuss anything "work-related" on social media until the strike is settled.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Alexandra previously explained that she can't promote the show due to the SAG-AFTRA strike

Referencing her recent cooking videos that she's been posting to Instagram, she said: "I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Season five premieres on Netflix on 7 September

With Alexandra's apology, she confirmed that production on season six is still on hold. Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, previously confirmed that filming would commence once the strike has ended, which industry insiders predict will be in the fall.