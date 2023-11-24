Vigil season 2 first trailer sees Suranne Jones in serious danger

After the hugely popular first season, Vigil is back for season two - and the first look trailer has finally landed. The gripping second instalment, which stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, will this time see the detective duo investigating the world of drone warfare. So, so long submarines and hello air force!

The official synopsis reads: "In a brand-new investigation, DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre enter the world of drone warfare to catch a killer. Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future." Sign us up!

WATCH: Suranne Jones is back for Vigil season 2

The six-part series will premiere on Sunday 10 December, with the first three episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at the same time, while the show will also air over the course of just over a week, with the finale airing on Tuesday 19 December on BBC One - so fans won’t have to be kept in suspense for too long!

© Mark Mainz Suranne as Amy Silva in Vigil

Speaking about her love for the show, Suranne previously told The Guardian: "I said I wouldn’t do a cop show after Scott & Bailey, but I don’t think Vigil had that much procedural language. The cast was brilliant, and what was beautiful was the fact that it wasn’t just about a same-sex relationship, it was about the coming-out and coming-to-term part of Amy’s sexuality.

"It was a watercooler moment, with brilliant female characters at the heart of it. I also did the Dominic Savage drama I Am Victoria, which was very different, and very pertinent to people coming out of lockdown who were feeling anxiety, even if they hadn’t before. It was a beautiful experience; I feel like it helped me become my authentic self in the public eye a little bit more."